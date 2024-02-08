 Tim Robinson brings ‘I Think You Should Leave’ comedy tour to Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Comedy

Tim Robinson brings ‘I Think You Should Leave’ tour to Phoenix

A live version of the hit Netflix comedy show will stop in the Valley this spring.
February 8, 2024
Tim Robinson is bringing a live version of his hit show to Phoenix.
Tim Robinson is bringing a live version of his hit show to Phoenix. Ticketmaster
Tim Robinson, star of the hit Netflix comedy show "I Think You Should Leave," announced a tour Wednesday, and Phoenix is on a very short list of dates.

He'll appear at Arizona Financial Theatre on May 1.

Robinson will be joined by the show's co-creator, Zach Kanin, at all the tour stops. Surprise guests will be announced later.

As Variety says, "It’s not yet clear what the format of the live show will look like but we can expect it to be a mix of live improv, comedy and pre-scripted sketches featuring the show’s distinct comedy style and observational humor."

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The complete list of "I Think You Should Leave" tour dates is below:

April 2, New York City, Beacon Theatre
April 4, Chicago, The Chicago Theatre
April 5, Detroit, Fox Theatre
April 18, Nashville, Tenn., Ryman Auditorium
April 19, Houston, Bayou Music Center
April 20, Fort Worth, Texas, Will Rogers Auditorium
May 1, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
May 2, San Diego, CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
May 3, San Francisco, The Masonic
May 11, Los Angeles, Greek Theatre
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

