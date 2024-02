Tim Robinson brings ‘I Think You Should Leave’ tour to Phoenix

Tim Robinson, star of the hit Netflix comedy show "I Think You Should Leave," announced a tour Wednesday, and Phoenix is on a very short list of dates.He'll appear at Arizona Financial Theatre on May 1.Robinson will be joined by the show's co-creator, Zach Kanin, at all the tour stops. Surprise guests will be announced later. As Variety says, "It’s not yet clear what the format of the live show will look like but we can expect it to be a mix of live improv, comedy and pre-scripted sketches featuring the show’s distinct comedy style and observational humor." Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.The complete list of "I Think You Should Leave" tour dates is below:April 2, New York City, Beacon TheatreApril 4, Chicago, The Chicago TheatreApril 5, Detroit, Fox TheatreApril 18, Nashville, Tenn., Ryman AuditoriumApril 19, Houston, Bayou Music CenterApril 20, Fort Worth, Texas, Will Rogers AuditoriumMay 2, San Diego, CalCoast Credit Union Open Air TheatreMay 3, San Francisco, The MasonicMay 11, Los Angeles, Greek Theatre