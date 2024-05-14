 Comedian Kevin Hart adds second Phoenix show to upcoming tour | Phoenix New Times
Kevin Hart adds second Phoenix show to upcoming tour

The actor and standup comedian will stay in Phoenix one more night this fall for an additional show.
May 14, 2024
Kevin Hart is coming to town.
Kevin Hart is coming to town. celebrityabc/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced Tuesday some additions to his Acting My Age Tour, including a second Phoenix performance.

In addition to a show at Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 11, he'll now also appear there on Oct. 12.

Hart's previous tour, Reality Check, was the highest-grossing comedy tour of both 2022 and 2023, according to Billboard magazine. This time, the comedian wants a more personal experience.

“Acting My Age is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment," Hart said in the tour announcement. "This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter.”

Tickets for the Oct. 12 show will be available starting with presales beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday before the general on-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets are currently on sale for the Oct. 11 show; those seats start at $94.50.

The full list of tour dates is below.

June 29, Westbury, N.Y., Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
June 30, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
July 12, Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas
July 13, Edmonton, Alberta, Kinsmen Park
July 14, Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas
July 18, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena
July 20, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Mid-Hudson Civic Center
Fri Aug 02 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre*
Aug. 3, St. Louis, Fox Theatre
Aug. 23, Seattle, WAMU Theater
Fri Aug 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater (late show)*
Aug. 24, Portland, Ore., Keller Auditorium
Aug. 25, Spokane, Wash., ONE Spokane Stadium
Sept. 13, Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall
Sept. 14, Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall*
Sept. 20, Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sept. 27, Richmond, Va., Altria Theater
Sept. 28, Richmond, Va., Altria Theater*
Oct. 5, Denver, Bellco Theatre
Oct. 6, Denver, Bellco Theatre*
Oct. 11, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 12, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre*
Oct. 18, Grand Prairie, Texas, Texas Trust Theatre
Oct. 25, Oakland, Calif., Paramount Theatre
Oct. 26, Oakland, Calif., Paramount Theatre*
Nov. 8,  Boston, Boch Center Wang Theatre*
Nov. 9, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 15, Cleveland, State Theatre
Nov. 16, Cleveland, State Theatre*
Dec. 4, Philadelphia, The Met
