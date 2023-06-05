Navigation
Here's when comedian Matt Rife's world tour will stop in Phoenix

June 5, 2023 9:14AM

Matt Rife
Matt Rife Live Nation


If you missed standup comedian Matt Rife's sold-out run of shows at Stand Up Live last weekend, you'll have a second chance to catch a show next year.

This morning Rife announced the Problemattic World Tour with an extensive lineup of more than 100 dates. He'll stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday, May 17, 2024.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this lifelong dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” Rife said in the tour announcement. “I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it.”

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed through YouTube his first one-hour comedy special, "Only Fans." This past April, the comedian self-released his second stand-up special, "Matthew Steven Rife" on YouTube.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning 10 a.m. Arizona time on Tuesday, June 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, June 9. Visit the Live Nation website for tickets and information.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
