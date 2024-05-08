How Phoenix’s goth scene is thriving through events and exposure

When people think of Arizona, a thriving Goth scene may not be something that comes to mind, but maybe it should be.
The goth subculture began decades ago as a post-punk musical style. It is a fashion style, music genre and lifestyle that often explores dark and romantic themes. Those who identify with the subculture often refer to themselves as “Goths.”
Today, the scene in Arizona has gained prominence through events and festivals and evolved into an accepting space for new and older generations of goths alike. Goth-centered artisan markets, goth nights at clubs and goth festivals have emerged to provide the community with opportunities to express themselves in a welcoming environment.