How Phoenix’s goth scene is thriving through events and exposure

"You don’t need to be a goth to come enjoy the scene and have a good time."
May 8, 2024
A patron at Stacy’s at Melrose who identified herself as Vivian Orbweaver, left, first became active in the Goth scene two years ago, and since then has found her place. Orbweaver said she “knew I was goth because I felt it deep in my bones and couldn’t deny it.”
A patron at Stacy’s at Melrose who identified herself as Vivian Orbweaver, left, first became active in the Goth scene two years ago, and since then has found her place. Orbweaver said she “knew I was goth because I felt it deep in my bones and couldn’t deny it.” Sam Ballesteros/Cronkite News
When people think of Arizona, a thriving Goth scene may not be something that comes to mind, but maybe it should be.

The goth subculture began decades ago as a post-punk musical style. It is a fashion style, music genre and lifestyle that often explores dark and romantic themes. Those who identify with the subculture often refer to themselves as “Goths.”

Today, the scene in Arizona has gained prominence through events and festivals and evolved into an accepting space for new and older generations of goths alike. Goth-centered artisan markets, goth nights at clubs and goth festivals have emerged to provide the community with opportunities to express themselves in a welcoming environment.

Arizona Goth Society founder Ruben Garcia says he thinks one reason for the growth in the community is the welcoming environment. “Anytime someone wants to be a part of something, there’s a fear of rejection,” Garcia says. Vendors who may not be part of the scene will vend at events and see the reception from the community and are encouraged to come again, he says. “If you are a local vendor and you are selling something and it’s not necessarily Gothy, but it sort of is, and you have people who are coming to support you that aren’t a part of the Goth scene and they see this celebration of our subculture, that’s going to draw people in.”
Sam Ballesteros/Cronkite News
DJ Beautiful John says Arizona’s goth community “is constantly growing” thanks to TikTok and Twitch streaming. “We have kids that are coming in because they are following a TikTok crowd, watching DJs live on Twitch. They love the music and are now 21 and want to go find this type of atmosphere,” he says. He calls it a welcoming space to those looking to learn more about the community, and thinks there are many reasons one could consider themselves goth. “I think if they just love the music or love the art and they can find something that actually relates to the inner part of their soul, then, yeah, you’re goth, welcome to the club.”
Sam Ballesteros/Cronkite News
Kris Martinez, owner of Slightly Twisted by Kris, hosted a booth at this year’s Arizona Goth Festival. Martinez says her art is more appreciated at Goth-specific events. “You don’t usually get to see this stuff, you can’t just go buy it anywhere,” Martinez says. “Here this is what they want and what they want to see.”
Sam Ballesteros/Cronkite News
Kritters by Katherine owner Catherine Holland preserves and sells wet specimens, including octopuses, snakes and lizards, using formaldehyde. Dead animals are donated by local pet shops and get a second chance to be appreciated. “All of these could be in a landfill, but instead of being trash, I’m saving these and giving them a new lease on life and letting people enjoy it.”
Sam Ballesteros/Cronkite News
DJ Beautiful John is a prominent figure in the goth scene in Arizona. He first got involved as an 18-year-old in Tucson and frequented The Fineline, a club that catered to goths in the ’80s and ’90s. “I was already into the music. I was listening to bands like The Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees,” he says. He started as a DJ in 1996 and helped foster the scene through event productions in the early 2000s. Now a staple in the Arizona goth scene, he DJs every Wednesday at Communion and is still involved behind the scenes in many goth events around town.
Sam Ballesteros/Cronkite News
Nick Feratu performs in February at the second annual festival organized by the Arizona Goth Society. The organization’s founder, Ruben Garcia, says the goth community is welcoming to everyone. “There are people who come and just have a good time, and maybe they aren’t going to become goth, but they come and share in our culture and have a good time. You don’t need to be a goth to come enjoy the scene and have a good time.”
Sam Ballesteros/Cronkite News
