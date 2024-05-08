How Phoenix’s goth scene is thriving through events and exposure

Arizona Goth Society founder Ruben Garcia says he thinks one reason for the growth in the community is the welcoming environment. “Anytime someone wants to be a part of something, there’s a fear of rejection,” Garcia says. Vendors who may not be part of the scene will vend at events and see the reception from the community and are encouraged to come again, he says. “If you are a local vendor and you are selling something and it’s not necessarily Gothy, but it sort of is, and you have people who are coming to support you that aren’t a part of the Goth scene and they see this celebration of our subculture, that’s going to draw people in.”

Sam Ballesteros/Cronkite News