The badass tattoos we saw at Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024

There was plenty of ink slung by expert hands inside the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium at this year’s Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention.
More than 160 acclaimed tattoo artists from around Arizona and across the U.S. caused a buzz inside the venue during the three-day event from Friday to Sunday as they crafted intricate body art adorning the skin of attendees. The lineup included such notable local artists as Aaron Coleman of Immaculate Tattoo in Mesa, Gypsy Rose’s Lloyd Parrack and Tony Olvera of Lady Luck Tattoo Gallery.
The convention's numerous tattoo contests showcased impressive body art, with judges awarding new and existing pieces in over a dozen categories, ranging from the best back piece to the finest Japanese-inspired works. There was also plenty of tattoos inspired by “Star Wars” being shown off, owing the fact the event coincided with May the Fourth.
Here’s a look at the best and most badass ink we saw at Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024.