 The badass tattoos at Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The badass tattoos we saw at Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024

Photos of amazing-looking tattoos from the three-day event in Phoenix.
May 6, 2024
Judges evaluate a participant in one of the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention's tattoo contests.
Judges evaluate a participant in one of the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention's tattoo contests. Benjamin Leatherman
Share this:
There was plenty of ink slung by expert hands inside the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium at this year’s Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention.

More than 160 acclaimed tattoo artists from around Arizona and across the U.S. caused a buzz inside the venue during the three-day event from Friday to Sunday as they crafted intricate body art adorning the skin of attendees. The lineup included such notable local artists as Aaron Coleman of Immaculate Tattoo in Mesa, Gypsy Rose’s Lloyd Parrack and Tony Olvera of Lady Luck Tattoo Gallery.

The convention's numerous tattoo contests showcased impressive body art, with judges awarding new and existing pieces in over a dozen categories, ranging from the best back piece to the finest Japanese-inspired works. There was also plenty of tattoos inspired by “Star Wars” being shown off, owing the fact the event coincided with May the Fourth.

Here’s a look at the best and most badass ink we saw at Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024.
click to enlarge
Valerie Batchelor of Phoenix with a tattoo of Jubilee from “X-Men '97” by Aaron Valenzuela from Atom Bomb Studios that was done at the convention.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Phoenix resident Michael Kordek’s sleeve features characters from the video game “Elden Ring.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
A fierce-looking head tattoo spotted outside of the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Prescott Valley artist Matt Joannes of BlackGold Tattoo created this rendition of The Lorax.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Peyton Flash at Lady Luck Tattoo created this chest piece adorning Renee Dodson of Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Phoenix resident Alvin Bitsue got a tattoo paying tribute to legendary New Mexico fast-food chain Blake's Lottaburger.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
A colorful leg tattoo inspired by “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band” adorns the leg of Prescott Valley resident Monica Erwin.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
California resident Charles Wofford with a Japanese-style golden eagle created by Spike Moore of Southern California's Captain Tattoo Art Studio.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
California resident Charlize Woodfin has five different art masterpieces on her back, including “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” “Landscape with the Fall of Icarus” and Leonardo Da Vinci’s “La Scapigliata.”
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Outer space never looked better than on this tattoo by artist Kaitlin Dutoit on the arm of Prescott resident Stephen Burek.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Joe Benson of Gilbert shows off a tattoo of a xenomorph from the “Alien” films by Lindsey Dorman of Cobra Kiss Tattoo in Mesa.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Phoenix resident Frank Picazo has body art paying tribute to legendary Zapatista revolutionary figure Comandanta Ramona created by Tattoo Paulski.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
An amazing-looking tattoo of the late Robin Williams.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Intricate tattoos by Aaron Coleman of Immaculate Tattoo cover the arms and torso of Raymond Del Valle of Mesa.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
A tattoo inspired by the 1946 horror film "The Crimson Ghost" created by Lloyd Parrack of Gypsy Rose Tattoo.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Paul Weimann's back piece featuring Godzilla and King Ghidorah by Aaron Coleman of Immaculate Tattoo took 60-plus hours to ink.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Andrew Morales of Good Time Tattoo in Scottsdale created this tattoo of Edward Scissorhands on the calf of Tempe resident Mireya Garcia Valenzuela.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
This colorful tattoo on Phoenix resident Luke Abbott was inked by Alex Hamilton from Hold Fast Tattoo at the convention.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
An epic battle takes place on the back of Casey Harvill of Mesa. It was created by artist Aaron Coleman of Immaculate Tattoo in Mesa.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Valley resident Brandon Deal got this leg tattoo of Darth Maul by Old Town Ink artist Jag on “Star Wars” Day.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
A tattoo of the “Mother of Dragons” (a.k.a. Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones” by Oakland artist Bretty Baumgart.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Camie Henson of Flagstaff shows off her tattoo of Kyojuro Rengoku from the anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” by artist Dyson Navarro of Avail Tattoo Studio.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Local tattoo artist Rod Whitesinger inked a samurai version of Darth Vader on the shoulder of Aaron Randall.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
What's more scary than one scorpion? How about three scorpions?
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
How do we live without you seeing this "Con Air" tattoo?
Benjamin Leatherman
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
As Arizona shifts into warmer weather, beware of rattlesnakes, experts say

Animals

As Arizona shifts into warmer weather, beware of rattlesnakes, experts say

By Zoriah Cole | Cronkite News
Tickets now on sale for comedian Dane Cook's Phoenix show

Comedy

Tickets now on sale for comedian Dane Cook's Phoenix show

By Jennifer Goldberg
Arizona Tiki Oasis in Scottsdale was a tropical delight

Photos

Arizona Tiki Oasis in Scottsdale was a tropical delight

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024 in Phoenix

Things to Do

Your guide to Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024 in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation