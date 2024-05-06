The badass tattoos we saw at Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024

click to enlarge Valerie Batchelor of Phoenix with a tattoo of Jubilee from “X-Men '97” by Aaron Valenzuela from Atom Bomb Studios that was done at the convention. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Phoenix resident Michael Kordek’s sleeve features characters from the video game “Elden Ring.” Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge A fierce-looking head tattoo spotted outside of the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Prescott Valley artist Matt Joannes of BlackGold Tattoo created this rendition of The Lorax. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Peyton Flash at Lady Luck Tattoo created this chest piece adorning Renee Dodson of Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Phoenix resident Alvin Bitsue got a tattoo paying tribute to legendary New Mexico fast-food chain Blake's Lottaburger. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge A colorful leg tattoo inspired by “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band” adorns the leg of Prescott Valley resident Monica Erwin. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge California resident Charles Wofford with a Japanese-style golden eagle created by Spike Moore of Southern California's Captain Tattoo Art Studio. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge California resident Charlize Woodfin has five different art masterpieces on her back, including “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” “Landscape with the Fall of Icarus” and Leonardo Da Vinci’s “La Scapigliata.” Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Outer space never looked better than on this tattoo by artist Kaitlin Dutoit on the arm of Prescott resident Stephen Burek. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Joe Benson of Gilbert shows off a tattoo of a xenomorph from the “Alien” films by Lindsey Dorman of Cobra Kiss Tattoo in Mesa. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Phoenix resident Frank Picazo has body art paying tribute to legendary Zapatista revolutionary figure Comandanta Ramona created by Tattoo Paulski. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge An amazing-looking tattoo of the late Robin Williams. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Intricate tattoos by Aaron Coleman of Immaculate Tattoo cover the arms and torso of Raymond Del Valle of Mesa. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge A tattoo inspired by the 1946 horror film "The Crimson Ghost" created by Lloyd Parrack of Gypsy Rose Tattoo. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Paul Weimann's back piece featuring Godzilla and King Ghidorah by Aaron Coleman of Immaculate Tattoo took 60-plus hours to ink. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Andrew Morales of Good Time Tattoo in Scottsdale created this tattoo of Edward Scissorhands on the calf of Tempe resident Mireya Garcia Valenzuela. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This colorful tattoo on Phoenix resident Luke Abbott was inked by Alex Hamilton from Hold Fast Tattoo at the convention. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge An epic battle takes place on the back of Casey Harvill of Mesa. It was created by artist Aaron Coleman of Immaculate Tattoo in Mesa. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Valley resident Brandon Deal got this leg tattoo of Darth Maul by Old Town Ink artist Jag on “Star Wars” Day. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge A tattoo of the “Mother of Dragons” (a.k.a. Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones” by Oakland artist Bretty Baumgart. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Camie Henson of Flagstaff shows off her tattoo of Kyojuro Rengoku from the anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” by artist Dyson Navarro of Avail Tattoo Studio. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Local tattoo artist Rod Whitesinger inked a samurai version of Darth Vader on the shoulder of Aaron Randall. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge What's more scary than one scorpion? How about three scorpions? Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge How do we live without you seeing this "Con Air" tattoo? Benjamin Leatherman

There was plenty of ink slung by expert hands inside the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium at this year’s Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention.More than 160 acclaimed tattoo artists from around Arizona and across the U.S. caused a buzz inside the venue during the three-day event from Friday to Sunday as they crafted intricate body art adorning the skin of attendees. The lineup included such notable local artists as Aaron Coleman of Immaculate Tattoo in Mesa, Gypsy Rose’s Lloyd Parrack and Tony Olvera of Lady Luck Tattoo Gallery.The convention's numerous tattoo contests showcased impressive body art, with judges awarding new and existing pieces in over a dozen categories, ranging from the best back piece to the finest Japanese-inspired works. There was also plenty of tattoos inspired by “Star Wars” being shown off, owing the fact the event coincided with May the Fourth.Here’s a look at the best and most badass ink we saw at Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024.