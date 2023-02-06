UwU Con, WrestleDrag and Phoenix’s nerdiest events in October

If you need a break from ghosts and goblins, there's also UwU Con in Mesa, a solar eclipse viewing party, a celebration of International Archaeology Day and an event combining drag artistry and wrestling action.
You can also collect hundreds of stickers from local artists and participate in the traditional Japanese moon-viewing celebration.
The choice is up to you. Here’s a rundown of the nerdiest events in Phoenix this October.
Apocalypse Later International Fantastic Film Festival
Saturday, Oct. 7 to Monday, Oct. 9
Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 N. Third St.Cinephiles in search of high-quality flicks that are scary, thrilling or a joy to watch can indulge themselves at this year’s Apocalypse Later International Fantastic Film Festival. The three-day event features a mix of independent films of feature-length and short-form variety from genres like horror, sci-fi, fantasy, action, crime and grindhouse. Close to a dozen movies will be screened, including features like "What Lurks Beneath," "The Beehive," "Agatha" and "Phi 1.618.” Festival passes are $60 per person in advance, $75 at the door and $30 for students. A full schedule is available here.
Solar Eclipse Viewing Event
Saturday, Oct. 14
Earth and Space Expedition Center, 17835 N. 44th St.A “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse will occur in the skies over Arizona in mid-October and Phoenix’s Earth and Space Expedition Center offers the chance to see it safely. The facility will host a viewing event from 8 to 11:30 a.m. with a variety of specialized telescopes with solar filters available to use. Local astronomers will be on hand to assist and answer questions. Eclipse glasses will also be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP online.
Curious Nature's Halloween Market
Saturday, Oct. 14
Curious Nature, 4346 N. Seventh Ave. Given the macabre atmosphere of this “fine natural history emporium” and the oddities it sells — including human skulls, dissected animals and taxidermied creatures — it's surprising Curious Nature has never hosted a Halloween-themed marketplace before. That changes on Oct. 14, when it will feature local makers of “spooky and Halloween-themed goods” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a jack-o'-lantern contest with a trophy and a $100 cash prize going to the winner (registration is required to participate). Admission is free.
Sticker Drop 7
Saturday, Oct. 21
Danelle Plaza, 3400 S. Mill Ave., Tempe Want to get your hands on the work of hundreds of local creatives without having to empty your bank account? Renowned local artist James B. Hunt, better known as NXOEED, has an offer you can’t refuse. The latest edition of his “nearly annual” sticker drop happens on Oct. 21 Tempe’s Danelle Plaza. As Phoenix New Times reported in our recent profile of Hunt, the drops feature thousands of free stickers from new and established artists. They’ll be available on tables on the sidewalk outside of the Yucca Tap Room and other businesses at the plaza. The free all-ages event starts at 7 p.m.
International Archaeology Day
Saturday, Oct. 21
S'edav Va'aki Museum, 4619 E. Washington St. Leave your Indiana Jones-style fedora or Lara Croft cosplay at home for this event at the S'edav Va'aki Museum (formerly known as the Pueblo Grande Museum), as you won’t be raiding tombs or searching for supernatural relics during the International Archaeology Day festivities. The event will include crafts, demonstrations, lectures and other activities. Can you dig it? Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it's free to attend with regular paid admission of $6 for adults, $5 for seniors 55 and over, $3 for kids 6 to 17 and free for kids under 6.
WrestleDrag
Sunday, Oct. 22
Charlie’s Phoenix, 727 W. Camelback Road Believe it or not, but drag artistry and professional wrestling have much in common: Both feature colorful, larger-than-life characters engaging in choreographed and frequently over-the-top antics. Local event WrestleDrag combines the best of both worlds and features performances by Valley drag queens and matches between local pro grapplers. The latest edition of the LGBTQ-friendly event happens at 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 at landmark gay bar Charlie’s. Matches include WrestleDrag champion Charles Cassus battling Da Shade for the title and the “King of AZ” Evan Daniels versus Fred Rosser. Tickets are $20.
UwU Con
Friday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 29
Legacy Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road, Mesa When the locally produced anime event UwU Con debuted last fall, it brought more than 16,000 local geeks to Mesa for a weekend of special guests, cosplayers and a curated selection of food vendors. What is the con doing for an encore? Becoming more of a comic and pop-culture event and expanding its guest lineup and programming, that’s what. Voice actors Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sam Witwer headline UwU Con’s guest list and activities will include after-parties and other fun. Hours vary. Daily admission is $35, full-event passes are $95 and VIP tickets are $200.
Otsukimi Moon Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29
Japanese Friendship Garden, 1125 N. Third Ave. The sun isn’t the only celestial body you can celebrate this month. The Japanese Friendship Garden will host this cherished traditional event where people gather to admire the radiant full moon in autumn. Highlights will include paths illuminated by paper lanterns, various Japanese art and musical performances and sake and snacks being served. Otsukimi runs from 5 to 9 p.m. each night (no entry will be permitted after 8 p.m.). General admission is $30, kids 7 to 17 are $20 and children 6 and under are free.
‘The Raven’ at Rosson House
Tuesday, Oct. 31
113 N. Sixth St. Halloween is one of those holidays built on traditions. Hence all the costume-wearing, pumpkin-carving and candy-collecting fun that occurs during the spooky season each year. One local Halloween tradition worth checking out is “The Raven” at Rosson House, which will feature members of Arizona Curriculum Theater reading Edgar Allan Poe’s 1845 poem inside the Victorian-era building at Phoenix’s Historic Heritage Square. The annual Halloween night event, which is in its 15th year, will occur every 20 minutes between 8 at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person.