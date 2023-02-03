These 10 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Food Shops Are Now Closed

A wide selection of food and drink businesses called it quits at the start of the new year. So far, a kombucha seller, seafood restaurant, and gourmet marketplace have all closed throughout the Valley. Here are your recent metro Phoenix restaurant and food business closures.
All About the 'Booch could be found at the Uptown Phoenix Farmers Market selling a variety of colorful kombucha. The family-run business claimed to be the "first kombucha microbrewery in Maricopa County," and sold bottles of the drink along with educating customers about the fermentation process and health benefits. Popular flavors included Berries' Delight, Funky Lil' Beet, and Blueberry Basil Yum Yum. The business closed down last month, setting up at its last farmers market on January 28.
Bap and Chicken, a Korean fried chicken restaurant and karaoke bar, opened its first Arizona location in Chandler in late 2021. It was the second location for the restaurant, which started in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The counter-service spot served an eclectic menu of Korean and American mash-ups including a Korean fried chicken sandwich with fries; rice bowls topped with chicken, veggies, kimchi, and a runny egg; and fried rice topped with squares of yellow American cheese. Those looking to go all out could also order the chicken Gangnam Style, topped with real gold leaf. While the Minnesota restaurant remains open, the Chandler store is now closed.
An Ahwatukee seafood restaurant that specialized in blue crab flown in directly from Maryland has now closed. The brick-and-mortar restaurant opened in the summer of 2019 and was later followed up by a ghost kitchen in Tempe in late 2022. The Tempe ghost kitchen, which only serves takeout, remains open, but the restaurant has closed.
Decadent Macaron - Chandler
Decadent Macaron bakery and cafe in Chandler has closed. But fans of the tiny French pastry, don't fret. The bakery has moved to a new location in Gilbert. At the new spot, located on South Recher Road, customers can find many flavors of macarons plus other pastries. The macaron bakers have also teamed up with SPCE Coffee, a popular central Phoenix cafe, to offer a full coffee menu to pair with the desserts.
Fuddruckers - Tempe
National hamburger franchise Fuddruckers has closed its location in south Tempe. The restaurant was located on Priest Drive just north of Elliot Road. Fans of the sesame-seed buns and milkshakes can still get their fill, as two other Valley locations of the national chain remain open, in Mesa and north Phoenix.
When Gastromé Market opened in Gainey Ranch around five months ago, it made a splash. Social media influencers frequented the swanky spot, posting about their glasses of Champagne and shopping sprees to buy artisan cheese, jam, and wine at the gourmet marketplace. A month after the market's opening, a restaurant joined the mix, serving baked Camembert drizzled with hot honey and extravagant cocktails. But all the hype didn't last very long, as Gastromé's owners announced its impending closure in late January. Customers have two weeks from the January 31 announcement to shop until the final curtain drops.
Knuckle Sandwiches - Tempe
Knuckle Sandwiches, a restaurant that served everything between bread for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, has closed its Tempe location. Menu options included the Hot Stuff Chicken made with grilled chiles and Sriracha Mayo, meatball subs, Philly cheesesteaks, and the Heavyweight, a "Knockout Sandwich" loaded with four different types of meat. The original store in Mesa remains open.
Lola's Tacos
Lola's Tacos, a Valley staple known for serving hungry football fans inside State Farm Stadium, opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Lone Cactus Drive in the summer of 2022. Now, just six months later, the restaurant has closed. Owner Lola Olivares is far from stopping, though, as she plans to continue serving tacos at the stadium, including during the Super Bowl, and from her food trailer called Big Red which pops up all around town.
Mr. Chao's Asia Bistro
Mr. Chao's Asia Bistro served customers in Ahwatukee for two decades. The original owners sold the restaurant in 2021 but it has now permanently closed. The restaurant served lunch and dinner and was popular for its daily specials, such as Pad Thai Tuesdays and General Tso Thursdays.
Steep Tea, located on University Drive in Tempe, has closed. The cafe served a selection of flavored teas often mixed with coconut milk along with vegan sandwiches and pastries. While the Tempe store is no more, the concept is moving across town to uptown Phoenix. The new shop is set to open on Camelback Road next door to Sushi Tokoro.