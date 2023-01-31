Scottsdale Gourmet Market to Close Months After Opening. Customers Have 2 Weeks Left to Visit

The market part of the business opened first, in September 2022, selling a selection of high-end food items such as jams and olive oils along with artisan cheeses and meats from a deli counter. Roughly a month later, Gastromé's dining room simply called The Restaurant opened with full-service dinner and cocktails.
When Phoenix New Times visited for a First Taste, a gooey baked Camembert drizzled with honey along with exceptional service stood out.
announced its impending closure on their website. The new concept won't make it to six months.
"We have had so many major setbacks and obstacles that it is now at a point of no return and we must close our doors," the announcement reads.
"We sincerely apologize for the disappointment we have caused in the last month canceling on your reservations as we tried to rebrand and reorganize but didn't succeed," the announcement continued. "With love and sadness we bid you goodbye."
Gastromé
7704 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale
602-909-1692
gastromemarket.com