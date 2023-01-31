Support Us

Closed for Business

Scottsdale Gourmet Market to Close Months After Opening. Customers Have 2 Weeks Left to Visit

January 31, 2023 9:19AM

Gastromé Market sells a well-curated collection of gourmet goods.
Gastromé Market sells a well-curated collection of gourmet goods. Geri Koeppel
Gastromé Market, a gourmet food market, cheese and wine shop, and restaurant in Scottsdale's Gainey Ranch is set to close just months after opening. Customers have a couple of weeks left to visit the concept located on Doubletree Ranch Road east of Scottsdale Road.

The market part of the business opened first, in September 2022, selling a selection of high-end food items such as jams and olive oils along with artisan cheeses and meats from a deli counter. Roughly a month later, Gastromé's dining room simply called The Restaurant opened with full-service dinner and cocktails.

When Phoenix New Times visited for a First Taste, a gooey baked Camembert drizzled with honey along with exceptional service stood out.

Baked Camembert is served with date and spiced chile jam, local honey, and pistachios.
But on Tuesday, the concept's owners announced its impending closure on their website. The new concept won't make it to six months.

"We have had so many major setbacks and obstacles that it is now at a point of no return and we must close our doors," the announcement reads.

The Restaurant at Gastromé Market opened in October 2022.
The concept will remain open for two weeks following the January 31 announcement, which goes on to encourage customers who have gift cards to spend them soon. Classes and private event bookings will be refunded, according to the statement.

"We sincerely apologize for the disappointment we have caused in the last month canceling on your reservations as we tried to rebrand and reorganize but didn't succeed," the announcement continued. "With love and sadness we bid you goodbye."

Gastromé

7704 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale
602-909-1692
gastromemarket.com
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times.
This Week's Issue

