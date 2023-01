Scottsdale Gourmet Market to Close Months After Opening. Customers Have 2 Weeks Left to Visit

click to enlarge Baked Camembert is served with date and spiced chile jam, local honey, and pistachios. Geri Koeppel

click to enlarge The Restaurant at Gastromé Market opened in October 2022. Jill McNamara

Gastromé

7704 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale

602-909-1692

gastromemarket.com

Gastromé Market, a gourmet food market, cheese and wine shop, and restaurant in Scottsdale's Gainey Ranch is set to close just months after opening. Customers have a couple of weeks left to visit the concept located on Doubletree Ranch Road east of Scottsdale Road.The market part of the business opened first, in September 2022, selling a selection of high-end food items such as jams and olive oils along with artisan cheeses and meats from a deli counter. Roughly a month later, Gastromé's dining room simply called The Restaurant opened with full-service dinner and cocktails.When visited for a First Taste , a gooey baked Camembert drizzled with honey along with exceptional service stood out.But on Tuesday, the concept's owners announced its impending closure on their website. The new concept won't make it to six months."We have had so many major setbacks and obstacles that it is now at a point of no return and we must close our doors," the announcement reads.The concept will remain open for two weeks following the January 31 announcement, which goes on to encourage customers who have gift cards to spend them soon. Classes and private event bookings will be refunded, according to the statement."We sincerely apologize for the disappointment we have caused in the last month canceling on your reservations as we tried to rebrand and reorganize but didn't succeed," the announcement continued. "With love and sadness we bid you goodbye."