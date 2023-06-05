These 5 Phoenix restaurants are now closed, one after 38 years

Across the Valley, four other restaurants and bars have recently closed, most with a much shorter tenure. A museum restaurant, a burger joint, and a lobster roll spot are among them. One West Valley bar suffered a fire, causing an unplanned but abrupt closure.
These restaurants and bars are now closed around metro Phoenix.
China Village opened in 1985 and brought classic Chinese dishes to metro Phoenix ever since. The family-owned restaurant located on Indian School Road posted to its website, announcing that the restaurant would close due to the owners' retirement and the sale of the building. The longtime restaurant's last day was May 21.
Matty G's Steakburgers & Lobsta Rolls
The uptown Phoenix location of Matty G's Steakburgers & Lobsta Rolls has closed. The restaurant, located on 16th Street, was part of a local chain that includes locations around the Valley. However, it is the company's second closure in recent history, as the north Scottsdale location closed this spring, less than a year after it opened.
On May 28, the restaurant at the Phoenix Art Museum served its last customers. Palette was open inside the museum for more than a decade. The museum is "currently working with a community partner to bring a new restaurant experience to our visitors," according to a press release. Details about the new concept are yet to be announced, but it is set to open this fall.
Tin Top Bar & Grill
Located in the far West Valley community of Tonopah, Tin Top Bar & Grill closed due to a fire. "It is with a heavy heart that we are confirming that our beloved Tin Top Bar and Grill has burned down Tuesday evening. Nobody was physically hurt. Thank you all for your kind words and support during this hard time," the owners posted to their Facebook page in mid-May. The bar was described online as "an authentic western watering hole and family restaurant," and was known for its events including karaoke, trivia, and paint nights.
Truland Burgers & Greens
Located just north of the main square in downtown Chandler, Truland Burgers & Greens has closed its doors. The burger and chopped salad spot posted to its social media accounts, announcing that the restaurant would close following service on May 27. The original Tucson location, which launched in 2016, remains open.
