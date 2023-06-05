Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Closed for Business

These 5 Phoenix restaurants are now closed, one after 38 years

June 5, 2023 7:00AM

China Village served classic Chinese cuisine in the Valley for over three decades.
China Village served classic Chinese cuisine in the Valley for over three decades. Diana Martinez
Restaurant years are like dog years, meaning each one counts that much more. So when a restaurant manages to stay open for 38 years, not only is it unusual, but it's a huge accomplishment. China Village, a restaurant on Indian School Road, first opened in 1985, and after more than three decades, the owners are hanging up their hats.

Across the Valley, four other restaurants and bars have recently closed, most with a much shorter tenure. A museum restaurant, a burger joint, and a lobster roll spot are among them. One West Valley bar suffered a fire, causing an unplanned but abrupt closure.

These restaurants and bars are now closed around metro Phoenix.

click to enlarge
China Village, a staple on Indian School Road, has closed.
Natalie Miranda
China Village
 China Village opened in 1985 and brought classic Chinese dishes to metro Phoenix ever since. The family-owned restaurant located on Indian School Road posted to its website, announcing that the restaurant would close due to the owners' retirement and the sale of the building. The longtime restaurant's last day was May 21.

Matty G's Steakburgers & Lobsta Rolls
The uptown Phoenix location of Matty G's Steakburgers & Lobsta Rolls has closed. The restaurant, located on 16th Street, was part of a local chain that includes locations around the Valley. However, it is the company's second closure in recent history, as the north Scottsdale location closed this spring, less than a year after it opened.

click to enlarge
Palette, the restaurant inside Phoenix Art Museum, has permanently closed after more than a decade.
Jackie Mercandetti
Palette
On May 28, the restaurant at the Phoenix Art Museum served its last customers. Palette was open inside the museum for more than a decade. The museum is "currently working with a community partner to bring a new restaurant experience to our visitors," according to a press release. Details about the new concept are yet to be announced, but it is set to open this fall. 

Tin Top Bar & Grill
Located in the far West Valley community of Tonopah, Tin Top Bar & Grill closed due to a fire. "It is with a heavy heart that we are confirming that our beloved Tin Top Bar and Grill has burned down Tuesday evening. Nobody was physically hurt. Thank you all for your kind words and support during this hard time," the owners posted to their Facebook page in mid-May. The bar was described online as "an authentic western watering hole and family restaurant," and was known for its events including karaoke, trivia, and paint nights.

Truland Burgers & Greens
 Located just north of the main square in downtown Chandler, Truland Burgers & Greens has closed its doors. The burger and chopped salad spot posted to its social media accounts, announcing that the restaurant would close following service on May 27. The original Tucson location, which launched in 2016, remains open.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation