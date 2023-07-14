Navigation
Closed for Business

Popular date night spot Sushi Roku closing swanky Scottsdale location

July 14, 2023 10:57AM

Sushi Roku, located inside the W Scottsdale, will close on July 31 after 15 years of business.
Sushi Roku, the trendy, luxe chain restaurant inside the W Scottsdale, will close after dinner service on July 31, marking the end of 15 years in Old Town.

"With their lease ending in July, Sushi Roku’s ownership has decided to focus on its other current locations and pipeline of expansion in other cities," according to a press release announcing the restaurant's closure. In an Instagram post, Sushi Roku said that expansion includes California and Austin, Texas.

Dozens of commenters, including former staff members, weighed in about the announcement.

"So excited to have been part of such an amazing team! Sushi Roku Scottsdale will forever be in my heart and memories," Steve Andrade shared.

Others shared their disappointment at the loss.

"Where will I bring my dates?" Pasquale Celi asked.
click to enlarge
Sushi Roku boasts "artfully prepared selection of nigiri and sushi options," the New Times wrote in 2020. Sushi Roku will close on July 31.
Sushi Roku

What will replace Sushi Roku at W Scottsdale?

Known as much for its scene as for its sushi, Phoenix New Times named Sushi Roku among its 11 restaurants for a date night in 2021 and its 11 best sushi joints in 2020.

"You might be tempted to skip Sushi Roku on principle — it’s a buzzy chain restaurant located in the ultra-stylish, selfie capital of downtown Scottsdale, the W Scottsdale hotel. But the restaurant’s artfully prepared selection of nigiri and sushi options is hard to pass up," the New Times shared.

The W will launch a new restaurant that will offer service all day and will retain "much of the Sushi Roku staff, according to the release.

Innovative Dining Group launched Sushi Roku launched in Hollywood in 1997. It grew to five locations across Southern California and Las Vegas, with additional ones under construction in Palo Alto and Austin. The team said it's not counting out a return to the Valley.

"Innovative Dining Group ... loves the Scottsdale and Greater Phoenix area and hopes to be back someday," the release said.

Sushi Roku

W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
480-970-2121
sushiroku.com
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
