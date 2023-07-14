Popular date night spot Sushi Roku closing swanky Scottsdale location

"With their lease ending in July, Sushi Roku’s ownership has decided to focus on its other current locations and pipeline of expansion in other cities," according to a press release announcing the restaurant's closure. In an Instagram post, Sushi Roku said that expansion includes California and Austin, Texas.
Dozens of commenters, including former staff members, weighed in about the announcement.
"So excited to have been part of such an amazing team! Sushi Roku Scottsdale will forever be in my heart and memories," Steve Andrade shared.
Others shared their disappointment at the loss.
"Where will I bring my dates?" Pasquale Celi asked.
What will replace Sushi Roku at W Scottsdale?
Known as much for its scene as for its sushi, Phoenix New Times named Sushi Roku among its 11 restaurants for a date night in 2021 and its 11 best sushi joints in 2020.
"You might be tempted to skip Sushi Roku on principle — it’s a buzzy chain restaurant located in the ultra-stylish, selfie capital of downtown Scottsdale, the W Scottsdale hotel. But the restaurant’s artfully prepared selection of nigiri and sushi options is hard to pass up," the New Times shared.
The W will launch a new restaurant that will offer service all day and will retain "much of the Sushi Roku staff, according to the release.
Innovative Dining Group launched Sushi Roku launched in Hollywood in 1997. It grew to five locations across Southern California and Las Vegas, with additional ones under construction in Palo Alto and Austin. The team said it's not counting out a return to the Valley.
"Innovative Dining Group ... loves the Scottsdale and Greater Phoenix area and hopes to be back someday," the release said.
Sushi RokuW Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
480-970-2121