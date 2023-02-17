Navigation
Closed for Business

Uptown Mexican Restaurant Los Sombreros Closes Soon

February 17, 2023 11:31AM

The uptown location of Los Sombreros closes in late February.
The uptown Phoenix location of local Mexican restaurant chain Los Sombreros announced that it will close in late February.

The restaurant, located on Camelback Road, evolved over the course of its time in the small red brick space which previously held the taproom of SunUp Brewing Co.

After SunUp closed its kitchen in April 2019, Los Sombreros moved in to run the food program, while the brewery continued serving its beers. Gradually, the restaurant took over the space entirely, making it the official third location of Los Sombreros, joining others in Scottsdale and Mesa.

But now, the restaurant, which served a menu focusing on Oaxaca-style Mexican food, has announced that it only has a few days left.

“We so appreciate the members of our community who have been frequenting our Uptown Phoenix location, and we hope to see our friends and neighbors come support us one last time before we close our doors next Wednesday,” Kurt Riske, Chief of Brands at Los Sombreros, said in a press release announcing the closure.

“We’re pleased to announce that our Scottsdale and Mesa locations are staying open," he continued, "and we look forward to seeing you there soon.”

click to enlarge
Los Sombreros is known for its Steve-a-Rita.
Los Sombreros
Los Sombreros was first opened by chef and owner Azucena Tovar. When she moved back to Mexico in 2017, Los Sombreros staff members Riske and Geoff Schuman bought the business, and in 2019, spearheaded the move to uptown.

During the pandemic lockdowns, the Los Sombreros team got creative in order to continue serving their customers. The Scottsdale and uptown Phoenix locations offered grocery boxes with ingredients such as fresh avocados, lettuce, and cheese in the days when it was hard for many people to visit the grocery store. They also created a popular drive-thru with curbside margaritas available for pickup.

After a few years of constant evolution, however, the restaurant's run has come to an end. The uptown location will close after serving its final customers on February 22. 

