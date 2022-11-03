This Beloved Gilbert Coffee Shop is Closing Soon. How to Visit for The Last Time

Roughly 14 years ago, Bergies Coffee Roast House opened in downtown Gilbert's Heritage District. Back then, many of the surrounding restaurants didn't exist. But now, as the area continues to modernize and become more urban, the cozy coffee shop and its patio oasis are set to close.
Owners Brian and Linda Bergeson posted a video to their social media pages announcing that the property had been sold and the cafe will close within two months.
"It's been our honor to be here and serve you. Better than the business that we've had, is the relationships that we've built over the last 14 years. We thank you," Linda says in the video.
To enter the coffee shop, customers pass through a sprawling front yard patio complete with mismatched lawn furniture, flower beds, colorful plant pots, and picnic tables.
Inside the small, wood-paneled cafe, the aroma of fresh ground coffee beans welcomes customers. Seasonal drinks like Maple Spiced Chai and Pumpkin Cold Brew along with a rotation of pastries are staples at the shop.
Despite the cafe's impending closure, fans of the coffee will still be able to get their Bergies fix at Gilbert Farmers Market on Saturday mornings. The owners will also continue to sell beans online and through wholesale accounts, according to the video.
For those looking to get in a final visit to the cafe located at 309 North Gilbert Road, the last day will be Christmas Eve, December 24.