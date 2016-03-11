Where to eat and drink near every spring training stadium

Each neighborhood has something different to offer when it comes to food and drink, with some stadiums located within walking distance of dozens of restaurants and bars, and others offering much more limited options.
Whether you're looking for a walkable place to grab a beer or a local restaurant to enjoy a post-game meal, we've gathered the top places to eat and drink near each metro Phoenix spring training stadium. So, put down that hot dog and dig in.
East Valley Stadiums:
Hohokam Stadium
Oakland AthleticsThe Hohokam Stadium makes a pretty cozy spot to catch a ballgame, and there's hardly a better place to eat or drink before the game than the family-owned and -operated República Empanada in downtown Mesa. This Latin restaurant serves savory and sweet empanadas, as well as a pretty impressive selection of craft beers in a bright, friendly atmosphere.
It's just steps away from Main Street, one of the fastest-growing restaurant districts in the Valley where local mini-chain Tacos Chiwas slings Chihuahua-style eats with tacos that will leave you coming back for more. For a seriously spicy option, try the rajas quesadilla, made with creamy cheese and strips of roasted poblano peppers. Cool off with a cold beer just across the street at 12 West Brewing, a large multilevel beer hall and patio serving up craft brews, cocktails and classic gastropub plates.
República Empanada
204 E. First Ave., Mesa
Tacos Chiwas
127 W. Main St., Mesa
12 West Brewing
12 W. Main St., Mesa
Salt River Fields
Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields is easily one of the best, most affordable Cactus League spring training stadiums, and with its relative proximity to downtown Scottsdale, there's really no shortage of options for eating and drinking before and after the game. However, if you're looking to stick really close to the park, try Butters Pancakes & Cafe for breakfast or lunch. This popular morning spot, less than 2 miles from the ballpark, serves some of the best breakfast in town, including pancakes, eggs and fresh-squeezed orange juice that might just change your life.
In the same shopping complex, you'll also find Grassroots Kitchen, a casual New American restaurant that's a great spot for a burger, sandwich, salad or beer. But if you're looking for a more sports-friendly vibe, head up the street to Zipps Sports Grill. This local chain of sports bars is known for its neighborhood feel and golden wings (they put a little honey in the hot sauce). The bar has tons of TV screens, shuffleboard and Golden Tee, so you can get your game on before you head to the park.
Butters Pancakes & Cafe
8300 N. Hayden Road, Suite F104, Scottsdale
Grassroots Kitchen
8120 N. Hayden Road, Suite E100, Scottsdale
Zipps Sports Grill
8380 E. Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale
Scottsdale Stadium
San Francisco Giants If you read "spring training" and think "a good reason to day drink," then Scottsdale Stadium is definitely your scene. Found in Old Town Scottsdale, the Giants' spring training stadium is the best place to party while also watching a game. You can't throw a rock without hitting a bar or restaurant in this part of town, but for party-loving Giants fans, the obvious choice is RnR, a fan-friendly gastropub that serves everything from pulled pork-topped fries and tacos to kale salads and mac and cheese. Drink specials usually abound, and if not, you can always count on the selection of flavored margaritas.
You'll find a slightly more chill vibe across the street at Brat Haus, a German-inspired beer garden and restaurant with 28 craft brews on tap and a menu that focuses on house-made sausages. For the best experience there, sit outside, play some giant Jenga and order a bucket of the Belgian fries.
If you're looking for the perfect transition from afternoon to evening vibes in Old Town, make your way to AZ/88, a bar and restaurant known for its filled-to-the-brim martinis in flavors from passion fruit to espresso. And while the focus is on the drinks, the food at this longtime Scottsdale haunt is both high quality and reasonably priced, a true win-win in these parts.
RnR
7210 E. Second St., Scottsdale
Brat Haus
3622 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
AZ/88
7353 E. Scottsdale Mall, Scottsdale
Sloan Park
Chicago Cubs Take one look at Sloan Park, and you'll know the stadium must belong to the Chicago Cubs. With its green awnings and structural beams, it's designed to look somewhat like Wrigley Field, so why not stick with the Windy City vibe and hit Chicago's own Portillo's before or after the game? The Tempe location of the fast-casual restaurant is only about 1.5 miles from the ballpark, and you'll find all the requisite Chi-town fare — specifically, hot dogs covered in vegetables and no ketchup, of course.
To try food from a little further afield, head to Mesa's designated Asian District, about the same distance directly south of the ballpark. Mekong Plaza is perfect for food to feed a crowd, with plenty of different, and delicious options, located inside the food court of this shopping plaza-turned-cultural epicenter. The handmade dumplings at Happy Baos are hard to beat.
For those looking to score lunch from a classic Tempe spot, head to Haji-Baba. This longstanding eatery was established in 1984 and has been churning out some of the Valley's best Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food ever since. Combination plates allow customers to try a little of everything, from the outstanding chicken shawarma to the rich and creamy hummus. Bonus: Stop by the connected market to pick up some desserts and snacks for later.
Portillo's
65 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe
Happy Baos at Mekong Plaza
66 S. Dobson Road, #112, Mesa
Haji-Baba
1513 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe
Tempe Diablo Stadium
Los Angeles Angels Los Angeles Angels fans, you've got it good. At least, you do when it comes to your team's spring training stadium, which is the most centrally located of all the Cactus League ballparks. As such, you'll have plenty to choose from when it comes to pregame beers and postgame eats, but a few of your best options close to the park include the following spots.
For lunch, you need to try Little Miss BBQ, the Valley's most famous Texas-style barbecue spot. It's only about 2.5 miles from the stadium, but to get your fix you'll need to plan on getting there close to opening or risk the restaurant selling out of its near-perfect brisket before you arrive.
A similar distance away, you'll find Fate Brewing Co., a local destination for craft beer and good eats. This modern brewpub offers indoor and outdoor seating with a large patio featuring a turf carpet to keep the on-the-field vibes going. For a spicy kick, try the Hatch Chile Gatos, one of the Valley's most unusual ales, and pair it with a perfect plate of nachos, a burger or pizza to share.
If you're headed back toward ASU's Tempe campus, make a stop for an unforgettable meal at Cafe Lalibela. Whether you are an Ethiopian-food fanatic or are completely new to the cuisine, you're sure to find the perfect plate thanks to the friendly staff at this longstanding cafe. If you're going with a group, we highly recommend the sharing platters. A huge round of spongy, soft injera is spread over a large plate and decorated with dollops of rich stews, spice-infused lentils and tender vegetables. Vegetarian options abound along, and the hearty meat dishes are guaranteeed to please a crowd of hungry fans.
Little Miss BBQ
4301 E. University Drive
Fate Brewing Co.
201 E. Southern Ave., #111, Tempe
Cafe Lalibela
849 W. University Drive, Tempe
West Valley Stadiums:
American Family Fields of Phoenix
Milwaukee Brewers Built in 1998 and formerly known as Maryvale Baseball Park, the American Family Fields of Phoenix is one of the older stadiums in the Cactus League. When it comes to restaurants near the park, expect to find some casual joints serving outstanding Mexican food.
If you're in the mood for tacos, the stadium is sandwiched between two locations of Ta Carbon, with each being roughly 2 miles away in opposite directions. This local mini-chain is known for its savory carne asada and plenty of salsas to customize your meal. Burritos, plates and family-size platters also are available to satisfy any craving. Popo's Fiesta del Sol also serves Mexican fare, but this sit-down spot — with its $1.99 margarita Tuesdays and All-You-Can-Eat Mondays — is probably a better fit if you're looking to drown your chips and salsa in cheap booze. Or cheese.
For those looking to taste the flavors of multiple regions of Mexico all in one spot — and maybe buy some cowboy boots while you're at it — head to the Mercado de los Cielos. This unique shopping center is its own little mall within the larger Desert Sky Mall. Inside, a maze of stands selling everything from phone cases to sparkling quinceañera dresses is surrounded by a selection of restaurant counters. Order some tacos, maybe a chalice of shrimp cocktail and some chocolate tres leches cake for dessert, all from different vendors in this colorful collective.
Ta Carbon
2929 N. 43rd Ave.
5834 W. Camelback Road, Glendale
Popo's Fiesta del Sol
6542 W. Indian School Road
Mercado de los Cielos
7611 W. Thomas Road
Camelback Ranch
Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox This West Valley stadium is one of the nicer ballparks in the Cactus League, but when it comes to dining options nearby, your choices will be somewhat limited — although getting increasingly better as more restaurants move into the neighborhood.
Still, your safest bet will be to head to Westgate Entertainment District, a sprawling complex of eateries, bars and shops surrounding State Farm Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals play. Here you'll have plenty of dining options, including Carousel Arcade Bar, a restaurant and arcade where you can keep the competitive spirit going. Test your own sports skills with Skee-Ball, air hockey and Pop-A-Shot basketball. The giant Mac Daddy Cheeseburger topped with bacon and macaroni and cheese is perfect for refueling after building up an appetite.
If you can't shake the craving for a hot dog when you go to a baseball game, try a twist on the classic at Myungrang Hotdog. This counter-service restaurant serves Instagram-famous Korean-style corn dogs topped with drizzled cheese, sprinkled Hot Cheeto dust and other toppings ranging from cubes of sweet potato to a striking black-colored squid ink batter. For those avoiding meat or looking for an extra-cheesy option, opt for the dipped and fried mozzarella dog instead.
If your team won the game, and you're in the mood for a celebratory dinner, head to the newly opened West Valley location of Kasai. Each table in this Japanese steakhouse includes a teppanyaki grill where chefs chop, grill and put on a show. Along with fresh hot entrees cooked right in front of you, the menu also includes sushi along with beer, wine and cocktails.
Carousel Arcade Bar
6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Suite G111, Glendale
Myungrang Hotdog
9140 W. Glendale Ave., #110, Glendale
Kasai Japanese Steakhouse
9744 W. Northern Ave., Peoria
Goodyear Ballpark
Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians Goodyear Ballpark is located about 20 miles west of downtown Phoenix. So fueling up before you head out isn't a bad idea, but if you prefer to grab a bite and a beer close to the park, you do have a few good options. Local craft beer destination Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. made a name for itself with its multi-award-winning Taildragger Clan-Destine Scottish Export. The brew pairs perfectly with a well-executed menu of pub favorites, including burgers, nachos, pretzels and pizzas.
Another spot, located about 8 miles away — but so worth the drive when you are already on the west side — is Eric's Family Barbecue. This checkered tablecloth spot serves some of the best 'cue in the entire Valley and is a perfect casual staple to pair with a day at the ballpark. Pick between tender brisket, smoky pork ribs or an unusual smoked turkey injected with sweet tea for a satisfying bite. The meats are available in sandwiches or on platters paired with baked macaroni and cheese, barbecue-scented beans and outstanding elote.
For something a little closer, head to the original location of Raul & Theresa's, a classic West Valley joint located just on the other side of Phoenix Goodyear Airport from the ballpark. This little adobe restaurant has been serving Mexican and American comfort food since 1968. Fill up before the game with huevos rancheros or a plate of pancakes, eggs and bacon, or stop by later on for burritos, fajitas, tacos and enchiladas served individually or in combination plates. If your team did well that day, add a pitcher of margaritas for the table.
Saddle Mountain Brewing Co.
15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear
Eric's Family Barbecue
12345 W. Indian School Road, Avondale
Raul & Theresa's
519 W. Main St., Avondale
Peoria Sports Complex
Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres Before or after a day cheering for Seattle or San Diego, hungry baseball fans have plenty of options to fill up on close to the Peoria Sports Complex. Start the day off right at Matt's Big Breakfast, a well-loved local chain that began in the heart of Phoenix and has gradually expanded to bring giant breakfast plates to customers across the Valley. Gear up for the game with a Salami Scramble or Big Papa Burrito, and you'll surely stay full past the final inning.
For some of the best pizza in the Valley, take a short 4-mile jaunt to Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante. This local spot brings a taste of Italy to the upper west side with satisfying slices of fluffy, flame-kissed crust topped with salty olives, gooey cheese, thin-sliced ham and sweet and tangy sauce. While the basket of bread to start is good enough to warrant ruining your appetite, you'll want to stay hungry for these supreme pies.
If Mexican food is more your thing, head to Carolina's Mexican Food, a local restaurant known for its spicy machaca and fresh tortillas. Try either the green or red chile burros or the Oaxaca Special, which comes stuffed with chorizo, beans, potatoes and cheese.
Matt's Big Breakfast
7507 W. Rose Garden Lane, Glendale
Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante
19420 N. 59th Ave., Glendale
Carolina's Mexican Food
9030 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria
Surprise Stadium
Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers With its location in the far northwest Valley, Surprise Stadium is a trek for visitors flying into Sky Harbor or staying in downtown Phoenix. On the upside, there are a few good spots to grab some grub once you make it out to that side of town. Rito's Mexican Food is a local cult favorite when it comes to Mexican fare — it's specifically celebrated for its green chile burritos made with tender beef that's soaked in slow-burning green chile sauce. The restaurant is a no-frills sort of place, but this strip mall gem is great for a quick bite before the game.
Boozehounds might want to belly up to the bar at Irish Wolfhound Pub, a favorite spot for beers and classic Irish pub fare, including fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage and steak pie. For a classic all-American sports bar, check out Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House. The large menu is packed with burgers, barbecue, pizzas and entrees, including meatloaf, gumbo and chili. The beverage menu goes beyond beer with margaritas, mules and martinis galore.
Rito's Mexican Food
15643 North Reems Road, Surprise
Irish Wolfhound Pub
16811 North Litchfield Road, Surprise
Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House
15332 W. Bell Road, Surprise