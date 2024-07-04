Legend City: A look back at Phoenix's iconic theme park of yesteryear

When Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale opens later this year, it won't be the first time Valley residents have flocked to a colorful wonderland filled with rides and attractions. Throughout the ’60s and ’70s, locals headed for Legend City, the bygone theme park on the border of Tempe and Phoenix.
The brainchild of Mesa advertising agency owner and artist Louis Crandall, Legend City debuted in summer 1963 and was envisioned as Arizona’s version of Disneyland. The park riffed on Wild West lore and kitsch and was filled with themed areas containing Western-themed rides, attractions and characters.
Patrons could hop aboard a Lost Dutchman Mine ride or float down the River of Legends. The theme parks was also the stomping grounds of the late Wallace and Ladmo, the beloved hosts of a namesake children's program that aired for 35 years on KPHO Channel 5. Along with their dastardly foil Gerald, the pair performed a weekly show at the park throughout its lifespan, interacting with fans and handing out treat-filled Ladmo Bags.
Legend City encountered many ups and downs over than a roller coaster during its 20-year lifespan. It endured multiple ownership changes and morphed into more of an amusement park heavy on thrill rides in the '70s. It eventually closed in 1983 after its land was sold to Salt River Project.
In celebration of Legend City’s 41st anniversary this summer, here’s a nostalgia-filled thrill ride through 20 years of vintage photos of the park, courtesy of the park’s unofficial historian, John Bueker, and the Tempe History Museum.