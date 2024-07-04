 Phoenix theme park Legend City: A look back at the iconic attraction | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Legend City: A look back at Phoenix's iconic theme park of yesteryear

A nostalgia-filled thrill ride through 20 years of vintage photos from the bygone Valley attraction.
July 4, 2024
The Blakely sports car ride at Legend City.
The Blakely sports car ride at Legend City. Courtesy of John Bueker
Share this:
When Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale opens later this year, it won't be the first time Valley residents have flocked to a colorful wonderland filled with rides and attractions. Throughout the ’60s and ’70s, locals headed for Legend City, the bygone theme park on the border of Tempe and Phoenix.

The brainchild of Mesa advertising agency owner and artist Louis Crandall, Legend City debuted in summer 1963 and was envisioned as Arizona’s version of Disneyland. The park riffed on Wild West lore and kitsch and was filled with themed areas containing Western-themed rides, attractions and characters.

Patrons could hop aboard a Lost Dutchman Mine ride or float down the River of Legends. The theme parks was also the stomping grounds of the late Wallace and Ladmo, the beloved hosts of a namesake children's program that aired for 35 years on KPHO Channel 5. Along with their dastardly foil Gerald, the pair performed a weekly show at the park throughout its lifespan, interacting with fans and handing out treat-filled Ladmo Bags.

Legend City encountered many ups and downs over than a roller coaster during its 20-year lifespan. It endured multiple ownership changes and morphed into more of an amusement park heavy on thrill rides in the '70s. It eventually closed in 1983 after its land was sold to Salt River Project.

In celebration of Legend City’s 41st anniversary this summer, here’s a nostalgia-filled thrill ride through 20 years of vintage photos of the park, courtesy of the park’s unofficial historian, John Bueker, and the Tempe History Museum.
click to enlarge
The groundbreaking ceremony for Legend City in 1961. The park's founder, the late Louis Crandall, is on the left.
Courtesy of John Bueker
click to enlarge
A certificate for stocks in Legend City sold to raise capital for the park's construction.
John Dixon
click to enlarge
The late Louis Crandall, Legend City's founder, in front of the entrance on opening day in summer 1963.
Courtesy of John Bueker
click to enlarge
The official Legend City map from 1963.
Courtesy of John Bueker
click to enlarge
Inside the Lost Dutchman Mine ride at Legend City.
Courtesy of John Bueker
click to enlarge
The River of Legends ride in the early 1960s.
Courtesy of John Bueker
click to enlarge
A Legend City admission ticket from the 1960s.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
Ventriloquist and entertainer Vonda Kay Van Dyke with her dummy Kurley-Q.
Courtesy of John Bueker
click to enlarge
A performance by barbershop quarter The Coppertones at Legend City in the 1960s.
Courtesy of John Bueker
click to enlarge
A photo of Legend City's entrance.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
An undated photo of a Phoenix-area billboard advertising Legend City.
Courtesy of John Bueker
click to enlarge
A Legend City poster circa 1969.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
Legend City's Skydiver Ferris wheel.
Courtesy of John Bueker
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
Your guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Phoenix

Holidays

Your guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
These Downtown Phoenix nightspots cater to the retro gaming crowd

Downtown Phoenix

These Downtown Phoenix nightspots cater to the retro gaming crowd

By Stella Subasic | Cronkite News
Nick Cannon to bring ‘Wild ’N Out’ farewell tour to Phoenix this fall

Comedy

Nick Cannon to bring ‘Wild ’N Out’ farewell tour to Phoenix this fall

By Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix Zoo announces death of beloved lion Boboo

Animals

Phoenix Zoo announces death of beloved lion Boboo

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation