Legend City: A look back at Phoenix's iconic theme park of yesteryear

click to enlarge The groundbreaking ceremony for Legend City in 1961. The park's founder, the late Louis Crandall, is on the left. Courtesy of John Bueker

click to enlarge A certificate for stocks in Legend City sold to raise capital for the park's construction. John Dixon

click to enlarge The late Louis Crandall, Legend City's founder, in front of the entrance on opening day in summer 1963. Courtesy of John Bueker

click to enlarge The official Legend City map from 1963. Courtesy of John Bueker

click to enlarge Inside the Lost Dutchman Mine ride at Legend City. Courtesy of John Bueker

click to enlarge The River of Legends ride in the early 1960s. Courtesy of John Bueker

click to enlarge A Legend City admission ticket from the 1960s. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge Ventriloquist and entertainer Vonda Kay Van Dyke with her dummy Kurley-Q. Courtesy of John Bueker

click to enlarge A performance by barbershop quarter The Coppertones at Legend City in the 1960s. Courtesy of John Bueker

click to enlarge A photo of Legend City's entrance. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge An undated photo of a Phoenix-area billboard advertising Legend City. Courtesy of John Bueker

click to enlarge A Legend City poster circa 1969. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge Legend City's Skydiver Ferris wheel. Courtesy of John Bueker

When Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale opens later this year, it won't be the first time Valley residents have flocked to a colorful wonderland filled with rides and attractions. Throughout the ’60s and ’70s, locals headed for Legend City, the bygone theme park on the border of Tempe and Phoenix.The brainchild of Mesa advertising agency owner and artist Louis Crandall, Legend City debuted in summer 1963 and was envisioned as Arizona’s version of Disneyland. The park riffed on Wild West lore and kitsch and was filled with themed areas containing Western-themed rides, attractions and characters.Patrons could hop aboard a Lost Dutchman Mine ride or float down the River of Legends. The theme parks was also the stomping grounds of the late Wallace and Ladmo, the beloved hosts of a namesake children's program that aired for 35 years on KPHO Channel 5. Along with their dastardly foil Gerald, the pair performed a weekly show at the park throughout its lifespan, interacting with fans and handing out treat-filled Ladmo Bags.Legend City encountered many ups and downs over than a roller coaster during its 20-year lifespan. It endured multiple ownership changes and morphed into more of an amusement park heavy on thrill rides in the '70s. It eventually closed in 1983 after its land was sold to Salt River Project.In celebration of Legend City’s 41st anniversary this summer, here’s a nostalgia-filled thrill ride through 20 years of vintage photos of the park, courtesy of the park’s unofficial historian, John Bueker, and the Tempe History Museum.