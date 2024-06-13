Deep dive: Looking back at iconic Tempe water park Big Surf

Once upon a time, Big Surf was metro Phoenix’s go-to destination for fun in the sun. The legendary Tempe water park, which operated from 1969 to 2019, hosted generations of Valley residents.
Big Surf was best known for its iconic wave pool, the first of its kind in the U.S., which the late engineer Phil Dexter created after he dreamed of a machine that would bring ocean swells to the middle of the Sonoran Desert. Visitors rode the waves in the attraction using actual surfboards.
Over the years, the park expanded to add numerous water slides and other attractions as its popularity grew. Other water parks debuted throughout the Valley, including Mesa’s Golfland Sunsplash, but Big Surf remained the big kahuna of the local summertime scene for decades.
Big Surf experienced a major wipeout in 2019 after it was closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its then-owners, the Texas-based LLC Inland Oceans, sold the water park to developers in 2022 and demolished the property.
In celebration of Big Surf’s 55th anniversary this year, here’s a nostalgic look back at the legendary Tempe water park throughout its lifespan.