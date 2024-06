Deep dive: Looking back at iconic Tempe water park Big Surf

click to enlarge Riding the waves at Big Surf in the early 1970s. Submitted photo

A family builds sand castles on Big Surf's beach in the early 1970s.

Two male surfers "hang ten" in Big Surf's wave pool in the 1960s.

A 1970s photo of one of the many outdoor concerts at Big Surf.

A 1973 photo of Big Surf's sign.

The scene in Big Surf's wave pool in the 1980s.

A Big Surf lifeguard watches over swimmers in the wave pool in 1980.

Big Surf's sign along McClintock Drive in 1985.

The entrance to Big Surf in 1982.

Phoenix alt-rock legends Meat Puppets perform at an outdoor concert at Big Surf in 1990.

The Gin Blossoms during a 1990 concert at Big Surf.

Big Surf's wave pool during a 1992 renovation of the water park.

One of the many water slides at Big Surf in the 1990s.

Big Surf was a longtime favorite of Valley kids.

The wave pool at Big Surf in 2013.

The wave pool at Big Surf in 2013.

Fun in the sun at Big Surf in 2013.

A lifeguard watches over Big Surf's wave pool in 2013.

An attendee of the Wet Electric music festival in 2013 at Big Surf.

The remains of one of Big Surf's water slides during the park's demolition in 2022. The park's final season was in 2019 before being closed during the pandemic and later sold to developers.

The interior of Big Surf's historic and iconic wave pool during the park's demolition in 2022.

One of the many water slides inside Big Surf during the park's demolition.

Big Surf became a wasteland of broken concrete and demolished buildings after its sale to developers in 2022.

Once upon a time, Big Surf was metro Phoenix’s go-to destination for fun in the sun. The legendary Tempe water park, which operated from 1969 to 2019, hosted generations of Valley residents.Big Surf was best known for its iconic wave pool, the first of its kind in the U.S., which the late engineer Phil Dexter created after he dreamed of a machine that would bring ocean swells to the middle of the Sonoran Desert. Visitors rode the waves in the attraction using actual surfboards.Over the years, the park expanded to add numerous water slides and other attractions as its popularity grew. Other water parks debuted throughout the Valley, including Mesa’s Golfland Sunsplash, but Big Surf remained the big kahuna of the local summertime scene for decades.Big Surf experienced a major wipeout in 2019 after it was closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its then-owners, the Texas-based LLC Inland Oceans, sold the water park to developers in 2022 and demolished the property In celebration of Big Surf’s 55th anniversary this year, here’s a nostalgic look back at the legendary Tempe water park throughout its lifespan.