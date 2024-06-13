 Photos: Tempe Big Surf water park over the years | Phoenix New Times
Deep dive: Looking back at iconic Tempe water park Big Surf

Photos of metro Phoenix's legendary water park and its signature wave pool.
June 13, 2024
Surfers ride the water in Big Surf's landmark wave pool in the late 1960s.
Surfers ride the water in Big Surf's landmark wave pool in the late 1960s. Tempe History Museum
Once upon a time, Big Surf was metro Phoenix’s go-to destination for fun in the sun. The legendary Tempe water park, which operated from 1969 to 2019, hosted generations of Valley residents.

Big Surf was best known for its iconic wave pool, the first of its kind in the U.S., which the late engineer Phil Dexter created after he dreamed of a machine that would bring ocean swells to the middle of the Sonoran Desert. Visitors rode the waves in the attraction using actual surfboards.

Over the years, the park expanded to add numerous water slides and other attractions as its popularity grew. Other water parks debuted throughout the Valley, including Mesa’s Golfland Sunsplash, but Big Surf remained the big kahuna of the local summertime scene for decades.

Big Surf experienced a major wipeout in 2019 after it was closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its then-owners, the Texas-based LLC Inland Oceans, sold the water park to developers in 2022 and demolished the property.

In celebration of Big Surf’s 55th anniversary this year, here’s a nostalgic look back at the legendary Tempe water park throughout its lifespan.
click to enlarge
Riding the waves at Big Surf in the early 1970s.
Submitted photo
click to enlarge
A family builds sand castles on Big Surf's beach in the early 1970s.
Submitted photo
click to enlarge
Two male surfers "hang ten" in Big Surf's wave pool in the 1960s.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
A 1970s photo of one of the many outdoor concerts at Big Surf.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
A 1973 photo of Big Surf's sign.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
The scene in Big Surf's wave pool in the 1980s.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
A Big Surf lifeguard watches over swimmers in the wave pool in 1980.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
Big Surf's sign along McClintock Drive in 1985.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
The entrance to Big Surf in 1982.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
Phoenix alt-rock legends Meat Puppets perform at an outdoor concert at Big Surf in 1990.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
The Gin Blossoms during a 1990 concert at Big Surf.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
Big Surf's wave pool during a 1992 renovation of the water park.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
One of the many water slides at Big Surf in the 1990s.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
Big Surf was a longtime favorite of Valley kids.
Andrew Pielage
click to enlarge
The wave pool at Big Surf in 2013.
Andrew Pielage
click to enlarge
The wave pool at Big Surf in 2013.
Andrew Pielage
click to enlarge
Fun in the sun at Big Surf in 2013.
Andrew Pielage
click to enlarge
A lifeguard watches over Big Surf's wave pool in 2013.
Andrew Pielage
click to enlarge
An attendee of the Wet Electric music festival in 2013 at Big Surf.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The remains of one of Big Surf's water slides during the park's demolition in 2022. The park's final season was in 2019 before being closed during the pandemic and later sold to developers.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The interior of Big Surf's historic and iconic wave pool during the park's demolition in 2022.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
One of the many water slides inside Big Surf during the park's demolition.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Big Surf became a wasteland of broken concrete and demolished buildings after its sale to developers in 2022.
Benjamin Leatherman
