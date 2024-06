The Works: A look back at Scottsdale’s infamous nightclub

click to enlarge The Works catered to club kids, ravers and the LGBTQ community. Steven Rogers

The scene inside The Works on an average weekend. Steven Rogers

An exterior shot of The Works, which was located off Scottsdale and Osborn roads. Steven Rogers

Club kids gathered outside of The Works. Steven Rogers

The Works boasted an illicit vibe and industrial decor. Steven Rogers

A promotional image for The Works, which featured an industrial theme. Steven Rogers

The sign for The Works' Smart Bar. Steven Rogers

Employees and patrons of The Works with the club's iconic sign. Steven Rogers

One of the many costumed characters who lurked inside The Works. Steven Rogers

Steven Rogers (left), co-owner of The Works, with LGBTQ icon and adult-film director Chi Chi LaRue (right). Steven Rogers

David Van Virden as a ghoulish bride during a party at The Works in the '90s. Steven Rogers

The Works was very much a "come as you are" kind of place. Steven Rogers

Global EDM superstar Markus Schulz helped develop his skills while DJing at The Works. Steven Rogers

A fashion show at now-defunct Scottsdale club The Works in the '90s, which catered to the LGBTQ community. Steven Rogers

An outdoor pool at The Works, which was a first for a Scottsdale nightclub. Steven Rogers

A side bar at The Works. Steven Rogers

One of the many costume parties at The Works. Steven Rogers

A member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at The Works. Steven Rogers

Kicking back inside a side room at The Works. Steven Rogers

Inside The Works during one of its Halloween parties. Steven Rogers

Patrons of The Works found any excuse to wear costumes to the club. Steven Rogers

The Works was a groundbreaking nightspot in the Valley. Steven Rogers

Serving drinks at The Works' side bar. Steven Rogers

The main bar at The Works. Steven Rogers

Scottsdale nightclub The Works was ahead of its time. The infamous dance club that operated in the mid-1990s was a trendsetting and groundbreaking establishment that was a hangout for local club kids and electronic dance music fans, a destination for the LGBTQ community and a safe space for weirdos and outcasts. They all came to dance, party and go wild.The brainchild of local nightlife impresario Steve Rogers and onetime business partner Greg Walker, The Works debuted in 1992 and quickly tapped into the Valley's rave, nightlife and countercultural scenes. It hosted all drag shows, costume parties and after-hours marathon dance sessions.Big-name EDM talents of the era performed at the club when they passed through the Valley, including Moby, The Prodigy, John Acquaviva and Richie Hawtin. Meanwhile, The Works was helping launch the careers for two of its residents, future DJ superstars Eddie Amador and Markus Schulz.Here's a look back at some of the wild nights, colorful patrons and memorable times at The Works.