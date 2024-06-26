The Works: A look back at Scottsdale’s infamous nightclub

Scottsdale nightclub The Works was ahead of its time. The infamous dance club that operated in the mid-1990s was a trendsetting and groundbreaking establishment that was a hangout for local club kids and electronic dance music fans, a destination for the LGBTQ community and a safe space for weirdos and outcasts. They all came to dance, party and go wild.
The brainchild of local nightlife impresario Steve Rogers and onetime business partner Greg Walker, The Works debuted in 1992 and quickly tapped into the Valley's rave, nightlife and countercultural scenes. It hosted all drag shows, costume parties and after-hours marathon dance sessions.
Big-name EDM talents of the era performed at the club when they passed through the Valley, including Moby, The Prodigy, John Acquaviva and Richie Hawtin. Meanwhile, The Works was helping launch the careers for two of its residents, future DJ superstars Eddie Amador and Markus Schulz.
Here's a look back at some of the wild nights, colorful patrons and memorable times at The Works.