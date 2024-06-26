 Scottsdale nightclub The Works: A look back at the infamous hotspot | Phoenix New Times
The Works: A look back at Scottsdale’s infamous nightclub

Photos of wild times, colorful patrons and unforgettable nights at the groundbreaking metro Phoenix dance joint.
June 26, 2024
Local club kids Miss Coco (left) and Danny Damage, both of whom were regulars at infamous Scottsdale nightspot The Works. Steven Rogers
Scottsdale nightclub The Works was ahead of its time. The infamous dance club that operated in the mid-1990s was a trendsetting and groundbreaking establishment that was a hangout for local club kids and electronic dance music fans, a destination for the LGBTQ community and a safe space for weirdos and outcasts. They all came to dance, party and go wild.

The brainchild of local nightlife impresario Steve Rogers and onetime business partner Greg Walker, The Works debuted in 1992 and quickly tapped into the Valley's rave, nightlife and countercultural scenes. It hosted all drag shows, costume parties and after-hours marathon dance sessions.

Big-name EDM talents of the era performed at the club when they passed through the Valley, including Moby, The Prodigy, John Acquaviva and Richie Hawtin. Meanwhile, The Works was helping launch the careers for two of its residents, future DJ superstars Eddie Amador and Markus Schulz.

Here's a look back at some of the wild nights, colorful patrons and memorable times at The Works.
click to enlarge A nightclub patron wearing a military-style hat on a crowded dance floor.
The Works catered to club kids, ravers and the LGBTQ community.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A crowd of dancers inside a '90s nightclub.
The scene inside The Works on an average weekend.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge An exterior shot of a nightclub property.
An exterior shot of The Works, which was located off Scottsdale and Osborn roads.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A group of '90s club kids lining up outside a nightclub.
Club kids gathered outside of The Works.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge The interior of a red-tinged nightclub.
The Works boasted an illicit vibe and industrial decor.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A black and white photo of an industrial pipe valve.
A promotional image for The Works, which featured an industrial theme.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A shirtless bartender stands behind a bar.
The sign for The Works' Smart Bar.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge Shirtless men stand in from a metal globe of the world.
Employees and patrons of The Works with the club's iconic sign.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A smiling club patron wearing a costume.
One of the many costumed characters who lurked inside The Works.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A man in a military-style cap and black leather jacket standing next to a drag queen.
Steven Rogers (left), co-owner of The Works, with LGBTQ icon and adult-film director Chi Chi LaRue (right).
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A man with a painted face wearing a white wedding dress.
David Van Virden as a ghoulish bride during a party at The Works in the '90s.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge Two shirtless men standing in a nightclub.
The Works was very much a "come as you are" kind of place.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A DJ standing behind a pair of record decks.
Global EDM superstar Markus Schulz helped develop his skills while DJing at The Works.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A person in costume walking down a catwalk.
A fashion show at now-defunct Scottsdale club The Works in the '90s, which catered to the LGBTQ community.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A group of chaise lounge chairs next to an outdoor swimming pool.
An outdoor pool at The Works, which was a first for a Scottsdale nightclub.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A bar with the background of a colorful mural of a dragon.
A side bar at The Works.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A crowd of costumed people crowd the dance floor at a nightclub.
One of the many costume parties at The Works.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A drag queen walks down a catwalk inside a nightclub.
A member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at The Works.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A group of people sitting on a couch inside a nightclub.
Kicking back inside a side room at The Works.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A crowded dance floor inside a nightclub.
Inside The Works during one of its Halloween parties.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge People in costume walking down a catwalk.
Patrons of The Works found any excuse to wear costumes to the club.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge Two costumed nightclub patrons standing between two statues.
The Works was a groundbreaking nightspot in the Valley.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A bartender serves drinks behind a bar inside a nightclub.
Serving drinks at The Works' side bar.
Steven Rogers
click to enlarge A bar inside an empty nightclub.
The main bar at The Works.
Steven Rogers
