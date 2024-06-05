Retro rewind: Looking back at the most iconic video stores in Phoenix

click to enlarge Sounds Easy Video in Mesa in the early '80s. Darlene Stoudt

click to enlarge Former Valley resident William Wingfield (center left) with legendary porn star Lisa De Leeuw (center right) at Arizona Video near 42nd Avenue and Dunlap in the 1980s. William Whitfield

click to enlarge A vintage photo of Major Video in Tempe from 1988. The store, located at Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive, later became a Blockbuster Video. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge A 1989 picture of Video Dimensions, which was located at 1761 E. Warner Road in Tempe. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge The interior of Videos R Us near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix. Janet Barkley

click to enlarge The interior of Videos R Us near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix. Janet Barkley

click to enlarge The interior of Videos R Us near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix. Janet Barkley

click to enlarge The interior of Videos R Us near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix. Janet Barkley

click to enlarge Sounds Easy Video in Mesa in the early '80s. Darlene Stoudt

click to enlarge Valley Video near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue in Tempe in the 1990s. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge A Hollywood Video location at University Drive and Rural Road. The property is now home to a Trader Joe's. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge A 1985 photo of University Video in Tempe. The shop was located at University and Hardy drives. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge A 1984 photo of Adventure Land Video at Southern Avenue and 48th Street in Tempe. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge Blockbuster Video operated dozens of stores in the Valley, including this location at 2720 W. Baseline Road in Tempe. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge A location of Video Powerstore near Southern Avenue and Rural Road in Tempe in 1995. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge A 1994 photo of Video Niche. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge Movies on Central, the LGBTQ-focused store at Central and Highland avenues in Phoenix. ASU Archives

click to enlarge A 1990s photo of a Video Update location in Tempe. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge A Blockbuster Video location at McClintock and Southern avenues in Tempe. Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge Video Paradise in Chandler, a long-running store that closed in 2016 after a few decades in operation. Blake Bernard/Cronkite News

Once upon a time in the Valley, video stores were everywhere to be found. Long before streaming services and digital downloads were a thing, video rental joints were the epicenter of home entertainment, where families and friends gathered to select the perfect movie for their night in.Independently owned stores like Arizona Video Cassettes, Adventure Land Video and Sounds Easy to Me operated throughout the metro Phoenix area in the 1980s, serving up the latest movies on VHS and later video game cartridges for the Nintendo Entertainment System and Sega Genesis home consoles. Then came the ‘90s and the rise of national chains like Blockbuster Video, Hollywood Video and Video Update, each of which had multiple locations throughout the Valley.In the 2000s and 2010s, though, the bottom fell out of the home video industry because of the rise of Netflix and the arrival of streaming services. Video stores all went belly up and the national chains went bankrupt. Today, there’s only two stores renting in the Valley, Superstar Video in Phoenix and The House of Used in Mesa.In celebration of National VCR Day on June 6, we’re rewinding back to the era when VHS tapes ruled and video stores were community hubs with a collection of vintage photos of local video stores.