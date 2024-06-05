 Retro rewind: Looking back at the most iconic video stores in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Retro rewind: Looking back at the most iconic video stores in Phoenix

Rewind the clock back to the era when VHS ruled and video stores were everywhere in the Valley.
June 5, 2024
The interior of Videos R Us near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.
The interior of Videos R Us near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix. Janet Barkley

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $5,000. This money directly supports the journalism Phoenix New Times produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$5,000
$3,600
Share this:
Once upon a time in the Valley, video stores were everywhere to be found. Long before streaming services and digital downloads were a thing, video rental joints were the epicenter of home entertainment, where families and friends gathered to select the perfect movie for their night in.

Independently owned stores like Arizona Video Cassettes, Adventure Land Video and Sounds Easy to Me operated throughout the metro Phoenix area in the 1980s, serving up the latest movies on VHS and later video game cartridges for the Nintendo Entertainment System and Sega Genesis home consoles. Then came the ‘90s and the rise of national chains like Blockbuster Video, Hollywood Video and Video Update, each of which had multiple locations throughout the Valley.

In the 2000s and 2010s, though, the bottom fell out of the home video industry because of the rise of Netflix and the arrival of streaming services. Video stores all went belly up and the national chains went bankrupt. Today, there’s only two stores renting in the Valley, Superstar Video in Phoenix and The House of Used in Mesa.

In celebration of National VCR Day on June 6, we’re rewinding back to the era when VHS tapes ruled and video stores were community hubs with a collection of vintage photos of local video stores.
click to enlarge
Sounds Easy Video in Mesa in the early '80s.
Darlene Stoudt
click to enlarge
Former Valley resident William Wingfield (center left) with legendary porn star Lisa De Leeuw (center right) at Arizona Video near 42nd Avenue and Dunlap in the 1980s.
William Whitfield
click to enlarge
A vintage photo of Major Video in Tempe from 1988. The store, located at Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive, later became a Blockbuster Video.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
A 1989 picture of Video Dimensions, which was located at 1761 E. Warner Road in Tempe.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
The interior of Videos R Us near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.
Janet Barkley
click to enlarge
The interior of Videos R Us near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.
Janet Barkley
click to enlarge
The interior of Videos R Us near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.
Janet Barkley
click to enlarge
The interior of Videos R Us near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.
Janet Barkley
click to enlarge
Sounds Easy Video in Mesa in the early '80s.
Darlene Stoudt
click to enlarge
Valley Video near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue in Tempe in the 1990s.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
A Hollywood Video location at University Drive and Rural Road. The property is now home to a Trader Joe's.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
A 1985 photo of University Video in Tempe. The shop was located at University and Hardy drives.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
A 1984 photo of Adventure Land Video at Southern Avenue and 48th Street in Tempe.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
Blockbuster Video operated dozens of stores in the Valley, including this location at 2720 W. Baseline Road in Tempe.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
A location of Video Powerstore near Southern Avenue and Rural Road in Tempe in 1995.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
A 1994 photo of Video Niche.
Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge
Movies on Central, the LGBTQ-focused store at Central and Highland avenues in Phoenix.
ASU Archives

click to enlarge
A 1990s photo of a Video Update location in Tempe.
Tempe History Museum

click to enlarge
A Blockbuster Video location at McClintock and Southern avenues in Tempe.
Tempe History Museum
click to enlarge
Video Paradise in Chandler, a long-running store that closed in 2016 after a few decades in operation.
Blake Bernard/Cronkite News
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix Lights explained: Everything to know about the legendary UFO sighting

UFOs

Phoenix Lights explained: Everything to know about the legendary UFO sighting

By Benjamin Leatherman
Comedian, podcaster Marc Maron announces Phoenix show

Just Announced

Comedian, podcaster Marc Maron announces Phoenix show

By Jennifer Goldberg
8 events around Phoenix to celebrate Pride month

LGBTQ+

8 events around Phoenix to celebrate Pride month

By Jennifer Goldberg
The best costumes we saw at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

Valley Life

The best costumes we saw at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation