Country artist Orville Peck brings Stampede Tour to Mesa this fall

South African country music star Orville Peck announced a 2024 North American tour on Tuesday morning, including a metro Phoenix stop.
The Stampede Tour will come to Mesa Amphitheatre on Oct. 2.
Peck recently signed with Warner Music, and his new single with Willie Nelson, "Cowboys Are Frequently Fond of Each Other," will be out on Friday.
“I am incredibly happy to be joining the Warner family and getting back on the road this year,” Peck said in the tour announcement. “I feel happier and healthier than I’ve ever been, and I’m excited to start this new chapter.”
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through 10 p.m. Thursday. The artist presale began today, and the general on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday. See the Orville Peck website for tickets.
The complete list of tour dates is below, and visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar for more local concert info.
May 28, Asheville, N.C., Rabbit Rabbit
May 30, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat Amphitheatre
May 31, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 1, Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 3, Columbus, Ohio, KEMBA Live! - Outdoor
June 4, Rochester Hills, Mich., Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
June 5, Grand Rapids, Mich., TBA
June 7, Cleveland, Jacobs Pavilion
June 8, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
June 9, Indianapolis, Rock the Ruins
June 11, Minneapolis, The Armory
June 13, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 14, Madison, Wisc., The Sylvee
June 29, Asbury Park, N.J., The Stone Pony Summer Stag
June 30, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
July 1, Lewiston, N.Y., Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater
July 3, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
July 4, Ottawa, Ontario, Ottawa Bluesfest
July 8, Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
July 10, Edmonton, Alberta, Midway
July 11, Edmonton, Alberta, Midway
July 14, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Winnipeg Folk Festival
July 27, Newport, R.I., Newport Folk Festival
July 28, Harrisburg, Penn., Riverfront Park
July 30, St. Louis, The Factory
Aug. 1, Kansas City, Mo., GrindersKC
Aug. 2, Saint Charles, Iowa, Hinterland Music Festival
Aug. 3, Omaha, Neb., The Admiral
Aug. 5, Oklahoma City, The Jones Assembly
Aug. 6, Santa Fe, N.M., Santa Fe Brewing Company
Aug. 8, Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
Aug. 9, Salt Lake City, The Union Event Center
Sept. 24, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 25, Woodinville, Wash., Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Sept. 27, San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sept. 28, Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium
Sept. 29, Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium
Oct. 1, San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Oct. 2, Mesa, Ariz., Mesa Amphitheatre
Oct. 16, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct. 18, Philadelphia, The Met presented by Highmark
Oct. 19, Brooklyn, N.Y., Brooklyn Paramount
Oct. 20, Brooklyn, N.Y., Brooklyn Paramount