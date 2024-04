Country artist Orville Peck brings Stampede Tour to Mesa this fall

South African country music star Orville Peck announced a 2024 North American tour on Tuesday morning, including a metro Phoenix stop.The Stampede Tour will come to Mesa Amphitheatre on Oct. 2.Peck recently signed with Warner Music, and his new single with Willie Nelson, "Cowboys Are Frequently Fond of Each Other," will be out on Friday.“I am incredibly happy to be joining the Warner family and getting back on the road this year,” Peck said in the tour announcement. “I feel happier and healthier than I’ve ever been, and I’m excited to start this new chapter.” Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through 10 p.m. Thursday. The artist presale began today, and the general on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday. See the Orville Peck website for tickets.The complete list of tour dates is below, and visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar for more local concert info.May 28, Asheville, N.C., Rabbit RabbitMay 30, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat AmphitheatreMay 31, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union AmphitheatreJune 1, Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkJune 3, Columbus, Ohio, KEMBA Live! - OutdoorJune 4, Rochester Hills, Mich., Meadow Brook AmphitheatreJune 5, Grand Rapids, Mich., TBAJune 7, Cleveland, Jacobs PavilionJune 8, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music CenterJune 9, Indianapolis, Rock the RuinsJune 11, Minneapolis, The ArmoryJune 13, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon BallroomJune 14, Madison, Wisc., The SylveeJune 29, Asbury Park, N.J., The Stone Pony Summer StagJune 30, Washington, D.C., The AnthemJuly 1, Lewiston, N.Y., Artpark Outdoor AmphitheaterJuly 3, Toronto, Budweiser StageJuly 4, Ottawa, Ontario, Ottawa BluesfestJuly 8, Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreJuly 10, Edmonton, Alberta, MidwayJuly 11, Edmonton, Alberta, MidwayJuly 14, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Winnipeg Folk FestivalJuly 27, Newport, R.I., Newport Folk FestivalJuly 28, Harrisburg, Penn., Riverfront ParkJuly 30, St. Louis, The FactoryAug. 1, Kansas City, Mo., GrindersKCAug. 2, Saint Charles, Iowa, Hinterland Music FestivalAug. 3, Omaha, Neb., The AdmiralAug. 5, Oklahoma City, The Jones AssemblyAug. 6, Santa Fe, N.M., Santa Fe Brewing CompanyAug. 8, Denver, Fillmore AuditoriumAug. 9, Salt Lake City, The Union Event CenterSept. 24, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes AmphitheaterSept. 25, Woodinville, Wash., Chateau Ste. Michelle WinerySept. 27, San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumSept. 28, Los Angeles, Hollywood PalladiumSept. 29, Los Angeles, Hollywood PalladiumOct. 1, San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSUOct. 16, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwayOct. 18, Philadelphia, The Met presented by HighmarkOct. 19, Brooklyn, N.Y., Brooklyn ParamountOct. 20, Brooklyn, N.Y., Brooklyn Paramount