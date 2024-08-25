Australian pop trio Chase Atlantic announce Phoenix concert

Australian genre-defying stars Chase Atlantic recently announced a North American tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.
They'll appear at Arizona Financial Theater on Nov. 16.
With more than 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 5 billion streams, Chase Atlantic has received acclaim from Billboard, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine and many more outlets for their unique blend of woozy trap, nocturnal R&B and psychedelically-spun alternative.
Tickets are now on sale and start at $50.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Oct. 16, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 17, Houston, Bayou Music Center
Oct. 18, San Antonio, Boeing Centre At Tech Port
Oct. 20, Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock Live
Oct. 21, Tampa, Fla., Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Oct. 23, Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 24, Nashville, Tenn., Nashville Municipal Amphitheater
Oct. 26, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct. 27, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Oct. 28, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Oct. 30, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
Nov. 1, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 3, Montreal, MTELUS
Nov. 5, Toronto, Great Canadian Resort Toronto
Nov. 6, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Nov. 8, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 9, Minneapolis, The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
Nov. 12, Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 13, Salt Lake City, The Complex
Nov. 15, Las Vegas, House of Blues
Nov. 16, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 19, Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium