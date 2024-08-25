 Phoenix Chase Atlantic concert set for November | Phoenix New Times
Australian pop trio Chase Atlantic announce Phoenix concert

The multi-genre rising stars will hit Arizona Financial Theatre later this year.
August 25, 2024
Catch Chase Atlantic in Phoenix on Nov. 16.
Catch Chase Atlantic in Phoenix on Nov. 16.

Australian genre-defying stars Chase Atlantic recently announced a North American tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.

They'll appear at Arizona Financial Theater on Nov. 16.

With more than 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 5 billion streams, Chase Atlantic has received acclaim from Billboard, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine and many more outlets for their unique blend of woozy trap, nocturnal R&B and psychedelically-spun alternative.

Tickets are now on sale and start at $50.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Oct. 16, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 17, Houston, Bayou Music Center
Oct. 18, San Antonio, Boeing Centre At Tech Port
Oct. 20, Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock Live
Oct. 21, Tampa, Fla., Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Oct. 23, Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 24, Nashville, Tenn., Nashville Municipal Amphitheater
Oct. 26, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct. 27, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Oct. 28, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Oct. 30, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
Nov. 1, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 3, Montreal, MTELUS
Nov. 5, Toronto, Great Canadian Resort Toronto
Nov. 6, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Nov. 8, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 9, Minneapolis, The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
Nov. 12, Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 13, Salt Lake City, The Complex
Nov. 15, Las Vegas, House of Blues
Nov. 16, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 19, Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
