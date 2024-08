Australian pop trio Chase Atlantic announce Phoenix concert

Australian genre-defying stars Chase Atlantic recently announced a North American tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.They'll appear at Arizona Financial Theater on Nov. 16.With more than 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 5 billion streams, Chase Atlantic has received acclaim from Billboard, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine and many more outlets for their unique blend of woozy trap, nocturnal R&B and psychedelically-spun alternative.Tickets are now on sale and start at $50.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Oct. 16, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryOct. 17, Houston, Bayou Music CenterOct. 18, San Antonio, Boeing Centre At Tech PortOct. 20, Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock LiveOct. 21, Tampa, Fla., Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoOct. 23, Atlanta, Coca-Cola RoxyOct. 24, Nashville, Tenn., Nashville Municipal AmphitheaterOct. 26, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat AmphitheaterOct. 27, Washington, D.C., The AnthemOct. 28, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterOct. 30, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia Presented by HighmarkNov. 1, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwayNov. 3, Montreal, MTELUSNov. 5, Toronto, Great Canadian Resort TorontoNov. 6, Detroit, The Fillmore DetroitNov. 8, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon BallroomNov. 9, Minneapolis, The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity PlusNov. 12, Denver, Fillmore AuditoriumNov. 13, Salt Lake City, The ComplexNov. 15, Las Vegas, House of BluesNov. 19, Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium