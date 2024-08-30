Innings Festival and Extra Innings in Tempe announce 2025 dates

Innings Festival, the annual music and baseball event held at Tempe Beach Park, announced its 2025 dates on Wednesday.
Innings will be held Feb. 21 and 22, 2025. And the second weekend of performances called Extra Innings, which debuted this year, will be held Feb. 28 and March 1, 2025.
Each festival weekend will feature a unique lineup of performances and appearances by MLB players.
There's no word yet on the musical acts and baseball players scheduled to appear. In 2024, the performers included
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Greta Van Fleet, Jimmy Eat World, 311, Hozier, Macklemore, Third Eye Blind, Young the Giant, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Gin Blossoms and many more.Tickets are not yet on sale. For more information, visit the Innings Festival website.