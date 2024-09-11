TV icon Larry David to bring live show to Phoenix in November

Renowned writer, producer and comedian Larry David announced Tuesday there will be a fall leg of his live show, “A Conversation with Larry David.”
The tour will have 10 stops, including one at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 22.
The show features a casual discussion about David’s involvement in “Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and other projects throughout his career. A guest moderator will join David at each show — Peyton Manning is scheduled for the tour’s first stop in Denver. A moderator for the Phoenix show has not yet been announced.
“So listen, there are some tickets going on sale for this thing I’m doing," David said in a promotional video posted by Live Nation. "It’s really, it’s really nothing. It will be a total waste of your time. ... Anyway, if you want to go, you go. If you don’t, you don’t. Not a big deal either way.”
David co-created “Seinfeld,” a show commonly described to be about “nothing” that became one of the most popular in U.S. television history. David’s other defining production, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” a show about a fictionalized version of himself, finished its 12th and final season in April.
Ticket presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., and general sales begin Friday at 10 a.m., both at larrydavidtour.com.
The full list of tour dates is below:
Sept. 20, Denver, Paramount Theatre
Oct. 4, Seattle, Benaroya Hall
Oct. 14, San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct. 22, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 24, Atlanta, Fox Theatre
Nov. 8, Chicago, The Chicago Theatre
Nov. 21, Portland, Ore., Theater of the Clouds
Nov. 22, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Dec. 4, Austin, Bass Concert Hall
Dec. 5, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live