‘Cowboy Bebop LIVE’ show comes to Phoenix this fall

"Cowboy Bebop LIVE" is coming to Phoenix.The show, a tour produced by Live Nation and performed by the sensational Bebop Bounty Big Band, is a multimedia experience that celebrates the iconic anime series "Cowboy Bebop" by bringing its beloved soundtrack to life in a way that fans have never seen before.The tour will make a stop at The Van Buren on Nov. 12."Cowboy Bebop LIVE" is an immersive experience that combines high-octane jazz with the gripping narrative of "Cowboy Bebop" projected on the big screen. Audiences will be transported through the solar system alongside Spike, Jet, Faye, Ed and Ein as they track down intergalactic fugitives and make a living in the vastness of space. The band’s 14-piece ensemble brings to life the critically acclaimed soundtrack.The Bebop Bounty Big Band, composed of world-class musicians, is here to take audiences on a journey through the stars. Handpicked "Cowboy Bebop LIVE" curator and band leader, Corey Paul, each musician plays a pivotal role in recreating the magic of Cowboy Bebop’s unforgettable soundscape.“I’m truly honored to have put this live show together and perform the genius score of Yoko Kanno and the Seatbelts, along with the genius storytelling of Watanabe’s 'Cowboy Bebop,'” Paul said in the announcement.Tickets go on sale on Friday on the "Cowboy Bebop LIVE" website The full list of tour dates is below:Oct. 15, Chicago, Anthenaeum CenterOct. 17, Pittsburgh, Roxian TheatreOct. 18, Indianapolis, Egyptian Room at Old National CentreOct. 19, Grand Rapids, Mich., GLC Live at 20 MonroeOct. 20, Detroit, The Fillmore DetroitOct. 22, Columbus, Ohio, The BluestoneOct. 23, Cincinnati, Bogart'sOct. 24, Cleveland, House of BluesOct. 25, Louisville, Ky., Mercury BallroomOct. 27, Madison, Wis., Barrymore TheatreOct. 29, Minneapolis, Varsity TheaterOct. 30, Omaha, Neb., Steelhouse OmahaOct. 31, St Louis, Mo., The PageantNov. 1, Des Moines, Iowa, Val Air BallroomNov. 3, Wichita, Kan., The CotillionNov. 6, Fort Collins, Colo., Aggie TheatreNov. 7, Boulder, Colo., Boulder TheatreNov. 9, Albuquerque, N.M., Revel Entertainment CenterNov. 13, Tucson, Rialto TheatreNov. 14, Riverside, Calif., Fox Performing Arts CenterNov. 15, El Cajon, Calif., The MagnoliaNov. 17, Los Angeles, The BelascoDec. 6, Durham, N.C., Carolina TheatreDec. 7, Atlanta, Variety Playhouse