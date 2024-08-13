 Phoenix ‘Cowboy Bebop LIVE’ touring show set for this fall | Phoenix New Times
‘Cowboy Bebop LIVE’ show comes to Phoenix this fall

The multimedia experience celebrating the iconic anime series will stop at The Van Buren on Nov. 12.
August 13, 2024
See "Cowboy Bebop LIVE" at The Van Buren in November.
See "Cowboy Bebop LIVE" at The Van Buren in November.

"Cowboy Bebop LIVE" is coming to Phoenix.

The show, a tour produced by Live Nation and performed by the sensational Bebop Bounty Big Band, is a multimedia experience that celebrates the iconic anime series "Cowboy Bebop" by bringing its beloved soundtrack to life in a way that fans have never seen before.

The tour will make a stop at The Van Buren on Nov. 12.

"Cowboy Bebop LIVE" is an immersive experience that combines high-octane jazz with the gripping narrative of "Cowboy Bebop" projected on the big screen. Audiences will be transported through the solar system alongside Spike, Jet, Faye, Ed and Ein as they track down intergalactic fugitives and make a living in the vastness of space. The band’s 14-piece ensemble brings to life the critically acclaimed soundtrack.

The Bebop Bounty Big Band, composed of world-class musicians, is here to take audiences on a journey through the stars. Handpicked "Cowboy Bebop LIVE" curator and band leader, Corey Paul, each musician plays a pivotal role in recreating the magic of Cowboy Bebop’s unforgettable soundscape.

“I’m truly honored to have put this live show together and perform the genius score of Yoko Kanno and the Seatbelts, along with the genius storytelling of Watanabe’s 'Cowboy Bebop,'” Paul said in the announcement.

Tickets go on sale on Friday on the "Cowboy Bebop LIVE" website.

The full list of tour dates is below:

Oct. 15, Chicago, Anthenaeum Center
Oct. 17, Pittsburgh, Roxian Theatre
Oct. 18, Indianapolis, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 19, Grand Rapids, Mich., GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Oct. 20, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio, The Bluestone
Oct. 23, Cincinnati, Bogart's
Oct. 24, Cleveland, House of Blues
Oct. 25, Louisville, Ky., Mercury Ballroom
Oct. 27, Madison, Wis., Barrymore Theatre
Oct. 29, Minneapolis, Varsity Theater
Oct. 30, Omaha, Neb., Steelhouse Omaha
Oct. 31, St Louis, Mo., The Pageant
Nov. 1, Des Moines, Iowa, Val Air Ballroom
Nov. 3, Wichita, Kan., The Cotillion
Nov. 6, Fort Collins, Colo., Aggie Theatre
Nov. 7, Boulder, Colo., Boulder Theatre
Nov. 9, Albuquerque, N.M.,  Revel Entertainment Center
Nov. 12, Phoenix, The Van Buren
Nov. 13, Tucson, Rialto Theatre
Nov. 14, Riverside, Calif., Fox Performing Arts Center
Nov. 15, El Cajon, Calif., The Magnolia
Nov. 17, Los Angeles, The Belasco
Dec. 6, Durham, N.C., Carolina Theatre
Dec. 7, Atlanta, Variety Playhouse
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
