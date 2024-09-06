 Phoenix Mägo de Oz Spanish folk metal concert set for October | Phoenix New Times
Mägo de Oz to bring theatrical folk metal to Phoenix this fall

September 6, 2024
Mägo de Oz
Follow the yellow brick road to the Van Buren this Oct. 22 to get rocked by Madrid pop metalheads Mägo de Oz. Translated into English as "Wizard of Oz," the act will have Phoenix crowds in a frenzy, bopping to its anthemic bangers as part of the Feliz No Cumpleaños tour.

Mägo de Oz performs with a flautist and violinist to really kick in some folk Celtic and Spanish influences. Drummer Txus di Fellatio founded the act in the late '80s. With a name like that, you just know theatrics will be on the menu, and don't forget vocal acrobatics. The band will perform hits from its inception, featuring storytelling and more to honor its musical legacy and 30 years of shredding.

Mägo de Oz will perform at The Van Buren on Tuesday, Oct. 22. General sale begins Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Oct. 17, Dallas, House of Blues
Oct. 18, Houston, House of Blues
Oct. 20, El Paso, Texas, LowBrow
Oct. 22, Phoenix, The Van Buren
Oct. 24, Las Vegas, House of Blues
Oct. 27, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Oct. 30, San Francisco, The Fillmore
Nov. 02, Los Angeles, YouTube Theater
