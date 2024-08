Becky G announces tour, Phoenix concert set for October

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer songwriter, actress and activist Becky G announced an upcoming tour on Tuesday morning.The Casa Gomez: Otro Capitulo Tour tour will make a Phoenix stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 27.The Casa Gomez: Otro Capitulo Tour is "a heartfelt homage to her Mexican heritage that will feature a setlist rich in regional Mexican songs from her chart-topping album 'Esquinas,'" according to the tour announcement. The tour will travel through predominantly Mexican-American communities across the United States.Tickets and VIP packages for the tour, sponsored by PATRÓN Tequila and Vita Coco, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website. Presales begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fans can sign up on the Becky G website to get a presale code.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Oct. 11, Chicago, Aragon BallroomOct. 12, Milwaukee, The Rave/Eagles ClubOct. 13, Indianapolis, Everwhise AmphitheaterOct. 18, Atlanta, TabernacleOct. 19, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat AmphitheaterOct. 20, Columbus, Ohio, Mershon AuditoriumOct. 24, San Antonio, Boeing Center at Tech PortOct. 25, Midland, Texas, La HaciendaOct. 31, Hidalgo, Texas, Payne ArenaNov. 1, Houston, 13 Music HallNov. 2, Dallas, Toyota Music FactoryNov. 16, Ontario, Calif., Toyota ArenaNov. 17, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco Park