 Phoenix Becky G concert date set for October | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Becky G announces tour, Phoenix concert set for October

The Spanish-language superstar will perform at Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 27.
August 20, 2024
Latin pop singer Becky G is coming to Phoenix in October.
Latin pop singer Becky G is coming to Phoenix in October. RCA Records

5 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$4,500
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer songwriter, actress and activist Becky G announced an upcoming tour on Tuesday morning.

The Casa Gomez: Otro Capitulo Tour tour will make a Phoenix stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 27.

The Casa Gomez: Otro Capitulo Tour is "a heartfelt homage to her Mexican heritage that will feature a setlist rich in regional Mexican songs from her chart-topping album 'Esquinas,'" according to the tour announcement. The tour will travel through predominantly Mexican-American communities across the United States.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour, sponsored by PATRÓN Tequila and Vita Coco, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website. Presales begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fans can sign up on the Becky G website to get a presale code.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Oct. 11, Chicago, Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 12, Milwaukee, The Rave/Eagles Club
Oct. 13, Indianapolis, Everwhise Amphitheater
Oct. 18, Atlanta, Tabernacle
Oct. 19, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct. 20, Columbus, Ohio, Mershon Auditorium
Oct. 24, San Antonio, Boeing Center at Tech Port
Oct. 25, Midland, Texas, La Hacienda
Oct. 27, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 31, Hidalgo, Texas, Payne Arena
Nov. 1, Houston, 13 Music Hall
Nov. 2, Dallas, Toyota Music Factory
Nov. 16, Ontario, Calif., Toyota Arena
Nov. 17, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco Park
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix Reddit names the grimiest bars in the Valley

Bars

Phoenix Reddit names the grimiest bars in the Valley

By Jennifer Goldberg
Olivia Rodrigo’s awful Crumbl Cookie back in stores

Music Features

Olivia Rodrigo’s awful Crumbl Cookie back in stores

By Jennifer Goldberg
Decadence Arizona EDM festival in Phoenix announces 2024 headliners

EDM

Decadence Arizona EDM festival in Phoenix announces 2024 headliners

By Benjamin Leatherman
Former home of Char’s Has the Blues in Phoenix is for sale again

Valley Life

Former home of Char’s Has the Blues in Phoenix is for sale again

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation