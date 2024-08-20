Becky G announces tour, Phoenix concert set for October

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer songwriter, actress and activist Becky G announced an upcoming tour on Tuesday morning.
The Casa Gomez: Otro Capitulo Tour tour will make a Phoenix stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 27.
The Casa Gomez: Otro Capitulo Tour is "a heartfelt homage to her Mexican heritage that will feature a setlist rich in regional Mexican songs from her chart-topping album 'Esquinas,'" according to the tour announcement. The tour will travel through predominantly Mexican-American communities across the United States.
Tickets and VIP packages for the tour, sponsored by PATRÓN Tequila and Vita Coco, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website. Presales begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fans can sign up on the Becky G website to get a presale code.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Oct. 11, Chicago, Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 12, Milwaukee, The Rave/Eagles Club
Oct. 13, Indianapolis, Everwhise Amphitheater
Oct. 18, Atlanta, Tabernacle
Oct. 19, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct. 20, Columbus, Ohio, Mershon Auditorium
Oct. 24, San Antonio, Boeing Center at Tech Port
Oct. 25, Midland, Texas, La Hacienda
Oct. 27, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 31, Hidalgo, Texas, Payne Arena
Nov. 1, Houston, 13 Music Hall
Nov. 2, Dallas, Toyota Music Factory
Nov. 16, Ontario, Calif., Toyota Arena
Nov. 17, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco Park