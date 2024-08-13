Jimmy Eat World announce intimate show at The Van Buren in Phoenix

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

It's a big year for acclaimed alternative rock band — and Mesa legends — Jimmy Eat World as they gear up for the 20th anniversary of their gold-certified fifth studio album, "Futures" and the fifth anniversary of their 10th studio album, "Surviving."



To celebrate, the band will play their only hometown show of 2024 at The Van Buren on Oct. 17, during which they'll play "Futures" in its entirety.



“It’s unbelievable to us that our album 'Futures' is almost 20 years old," the band said in the announcement. "Making 'Futures' was one of the most difficult yet rewarding accomplishments in our time as a band. We are honored that many you have found something in those songs that you’ve connected with over the years. As a way to show our appreciation, we want to play this album front to back for our hometown fans at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ. The Van Buren is a special venue, and we are chomping at the bit to play there for the first time ever. We hope to see you there!”



Tickets to the one-night-only event will be available at 10 a.m on Friday on the Live Nation website.