 "Frozen" and "Wicked" star Idina Menzel to perform in Mesa in July | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Stage and screen star Idina Menzel is coming to Mesa this summer

Elsa from "Frozen," Elphaba from "Wicked" and Maureen from "Rent"? They'll all be singing in Mesa this summer.
April 23, 2024
Idina Menzel is bringing her legendary voice to the Valley in July.
Idina Menzel is bringing her legendary voice to the Valley in July. Courtesy of Mesa Arts Center
Share this:
Singer and actress Idina Menzel's Take Me or Leave Me Tour will stop in Mesa in July, Mesa Arts Center announced Tuesday.

She'll perform in town on July 25.

If you don't know Menzel's face from her work on Broadway as the original Elphaba in "Wicked" or Maureen in "Rent," or her role as Rachel's mom on "Glee," you certainly know her voice: She's the songstress behind Queen Elsa in the "Frozen" movies.

The show will consist of Menzel performing songs from those beloved musicals and movies, plus music from her recent album, "Drama Queen."

In a recent interview with Billboard, Menzel said the name of the tour refers not only to one of the songs she sings in "Rent," but also her current mindset.

"Obviously, many, many years later, it’s about who I am in this point in my life. I haven’t seen my fans in a long time, and I want to show them how I’ve changed, and how I haven’t. I want to show them my experiences and hopefully, they’ll love me no matter what," she said.

Menzel hasn't performed in the Valley since October 2018, when she was the supporting act for Josh Groban.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for members of Mesa Arts Center. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets are $60 to $125.

Mesa Arts Center is located at 1 E. Main St., Mesa. Visit the Mesa Arts Center website for tickets and info.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor of Phoenix New Times where she oversees the Best of Phoenix, as well as writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. Before that, she worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
7 dog-friendly hiking trails in metro Phoenix

Outdoors

7 dog-friendly hiking trails in metro Phoenix

By Phoenix New Times
Here’s when to see this week's Lyrid meteor shower in Arizona

Things to Do

Here’s when to see this week's Lyrid meteor shower in Arizona

By Benjamin Leatherman
Arizona Tiki Oasis brings a taste of the tropics to Scottsdale

Things to Do

Arizona Tiki Oasis brings a taste of the tropics to Scottsdale

By Tom Reardon
How two Phoenix organizations help teens’ prom dreams come true

Arts & Culture News

How two Phoenix organizations help teens’ prom dreams come true

By Lauren Kobley | Cronkite News
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation