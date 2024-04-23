Stage and screen star Idina Menzel is coming to Mesa this summer

Singer and actress Idina Menzel's Take Me or Leave Me Tour will stop in Mesa in July, Mesa Arts Center announced Tuesday.
She'll perform in town on July 25.
If you don't know Menzel's face from her work on Broadway as the original Elphaba in "Wicked" or Maureen in "Rent," or her role as Rachel's mom on "Glee," you certainly know her voice: She's the songstress behind Queen Elsa in the "Frozen" movies.
The show will consist of Menzel performing songs from those beloved musicals and movies, plus music from her recent album, "Drama Queen."
In a recent interview with Billboard, Menzel said the name of the tour refers not only to one of the songs she sings in "Rent," but also her current mindset.
"Obviously, many, many years later, it’s about who I am in this point in my life. I haven’t seen my fans in a long time, and I want to show them how I’ve changed, and how I haven’t. I want to show them my experiences and hopefully, they’ll love me no matter what," she said.
Menzel hasn't performed in the Valley since October 2018, when she was the supporting act for Josh Groban.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for members of Mesa Arts Center. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets are $60 to $125.
Mesa Arts Center is located at 1 E. Main St., Mesa. Visit the Mesa Arts Center website for tickets and info.