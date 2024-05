Mexican music star Junior H announces fall 2024 Phoenix concert

Fast-rising Mexican music star Junior H will be going out on the road again beginning this summer, and his $ad Boyz Mania Tour will stop in Phoenix.He'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 25.The 23-year-old artist, born Antonio Herrera Pérez, is one of the most successful artists in the urban Mexican music genre. His most recent album, "$ad Boyz 4 Life," has more than 1.4 billion streams on Spotify.Tickets will be available through a general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website The full list of tour dates is below. And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar July 13, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure ArenaJuly 19, Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreJuly 20, Reno, Nev., Reno Events CenterAug. 2, San Antonio, Frost Bank CenterAug. 3, Laredo, Texas, Sames Auto ArenaAug. 10, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube LiveAug. 17, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionAug. 23, Houston, Toyota CenterAug. 24, Hidalgo, Texas, Payne ArenaSept. 6, Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center at Fresno StateSept. 13, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaSept. 20, Tulsa, Okla., BOK CenterSept. 21, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionOct. 4, Portland, Ore., Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the CloudsOct. 5, Kent, Wash., accesso ShoWare CenterOct. 11, Los Angeles, BMO StadiumOct. 12, Las Vegas, Michelob ULTRA ArenaOct. 18, Newark, N.J., Prudential CenterOct. 26, El Paso, Texas, UTEP Don Haskins Center