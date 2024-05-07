 Mexican music star Junior H announces fall 2024 Phoenix concert | Phoenix New Times
Mexican music star Junior H announces fall 2024 Phoenix concert

The up-and-coming artist's $ad Boyz Mania Tour will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
May 7, 2024
Junior H
Junior H Courtesy of Rancho Humilde
Fast-rising Mexican music star Junior H will be going out on the road again beginning this summer, and his $ad Boyz Mania Tour will stop in Phoenix.

He'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 25.

The 23-year-old artist, born Antonio Herrera Pérez, is one of the most successful artists in the urban Mexican music genre. His most recent album, "$ad Boyz 4 Life," has more than 1.4 billion streams on Spotify.

Tickets will be available through a general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

July 13, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure Arena
July 19,  Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20, Reno, Nev., Reno Events Center
Aug. 2, San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
Aug. 3, Laredo, Texas, Sames Auto Arena
Aug. 10, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 17, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 23, Houston, Toyota Center
Aug. 24, Hidalgo, Texas, Payne Arena
Sept. 6, Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Sept. 13, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Sept. 20, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
Sept. 21, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct. 4, Portland, Ore., Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
Oct. 5,  Kent, Wash., accesso ShoWare Center
Oct. 11, Los Angeles, BMO Stadium
Oct. 12, Las Vegas, Michelob ULTRA Arena
Oct. 18, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
Oct. 25, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 26, El Paso, Texas, UTEP Don Haskins Center
