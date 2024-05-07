 The Cypress Hill concert at Marquee Theatre was an old-school party | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Cypress Hill concert at Tempe's Marquee Theatre was an old-school party

Lots of people and surprisingly little marijuana smoke filled the Tempe venue on Sunday night.
May 7, 2024
B-Real and Sen Dog of Cypress Hill rocked the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on May 5.
B-Real and Sen Dog of Cypress Hill rocked the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on May 5. Alex Gold/5threel
Share this:
Blame it on Marquee Theatre's strict bag checks and security policies, but we didn't even get close to a contact high on Sunday night, when hip-hop group (and legendary weed aficionados) Cypress Hill performed as part of their We Legalized It Tour.

The air was not filled with the smell of marijuana, but the venue itself was packed with a sold-out crowd excited to jam to some of their favorite tunes from high school. And on that point, Cypress Hill didn't disappoint, playing bangers like "Dr. Greenthumb," "Insane in the Brain" and a sick cover of Rage Against the Machine's "How I Could Just Kill a Man."

Also on the bill were Oakland, California, rappers Souls of Mischief and Tempe hip-hop artist KT Gipson. Gipson opened the show and set the tone for the evening with a short but killer set.

Here's a look at the show.
click to enlarge
Throwing up signs for Cypress Hill.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
KT Gipson and his crew started the evening off right.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
DJ Lord on the decks for Cypress Hill.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
Souls of Mischief kept the party going as the second act of three.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
Everyone was having a good time.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
Cypress Hill still delivers an awesome performance.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
B-Real on stage.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
All eyes on the musicians.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
We dig the bass drum logo.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
KT Gipson is a local hip-hop artist.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
A sold-out crowd for Cypress Hill.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
Souls of Mischief hail from Oakland, Calif.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
Eric Bobo is Cypress Hill's drummer.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
Give it up for Sen Dog.
Alex Gold/5threel
click to enlarge
Cypress Hill gave the Tempe crowd a night full of nostalgia and kickass tunes.
Alex Gold/5threel
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
British rock icons The Sisters of Mercy to play Phoenix this fall

Just Announced

British rock icons The Sisters of Mercy to play Phoenix this fall

By Jennifer Goldberg
Where to park for the Rolling Stones concert at State Farm Stadium

Venues

Where to park for the Rolling Stones concert at State Farm Stadium

By Jennifer Goldberg
Live Nation's $25 ticket sale includes more than 100 Phoenix concerts

Music News

Live Nation's $25 ticket sale includes more than 100 Phoenix concerts

By Jennifer Goldberg
Darkstar Theater in Tempe updates its name and adds a new lobby bar

Music News

Darkstar Theater in Tempe updates its name and adds a new lobby bar

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation