The Cypress Hill concert at Tempe's Marquee Theatre was an old-school party

Blame it on Marquee Theatre's strict bag checks and security policies, but we didn't even get close to a contact high on Sunday night, when hip-hop group (and legendary weed aficionados) Cypress Hill performed as part of their We Legalized It Tour.
The air was not filled with the smell of marijuana, but the venue itself was packed with a sold-out crowd excited to jam to some of their favorite tunes from high school. And on that point, Cypress Hill didn't disappoint, playing bangers like "Dr. Greenthumb," "Insane in the Brain" and a sick cover of Rage Against the Machine's "How I Could Just Kill a Man."
Also on the bill were Oakland, California, rappers Souls of Mischief and Tempe hip-hop artist KT Gipson. Gipson opened the show and set the tone for the evening with a short but killer set.
Here's a look at the show.