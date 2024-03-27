Bruce Springsteen looked great, sounded even better at Phoenix concert

click to enlarge Springsteen sings with Steven Van Zandt. Neil Schwartz Photography

Six months after Bruce Springsteen postponed a run of tour dates due to illness, he took to the stage at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix for a restarted world tourThe March 19 concert was the Boss's first show since September 3, and Springsteen looked happy, healthy and ready to rock.The many, many members of the E Street Band appeared on stage one by one, faces familiar to Springsteen fans: drummer Max Weinberg, guitarist (and Scottsdale resident) Nils Lofgren and saxophonist Jake Clemons, nephew of the late E Street member Clarence Clemons.Then, the Boss took the stage to thunderous applause.What followed was an incredibly tight two-and-a-half-hour set encompassing 29 songs, in which Springsteen and co. brought out their own hits, stone-cold classics like "Thunder Road," "Dancing in the Dark" and "Born to Run," as well as covers like "Because the Night" and "Twist and Shout."Springsteen took time during several numbers to do a little crowd work, hitting the corners of the stage to interact with fans, and slapping a few hands up front.Here are some images of the unforgettable night.