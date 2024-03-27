 Bruce Springsteen concert recap: The Boss rocked the house in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Bruce Springsteen looked great, sounded even better at Phoenix concert

Here's a look back at Bruce Springsteen's March 19 Phoenix concert, his first since returning to the road after recovering from illness.
March 27, 2024
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed at Phoenix's Footprint Center on March 19, 2024.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed at Phoenix's Footprint Center on March 19, 2024. Neil Schwartz Photography
Six months after Bruce Springsteen postponed a run of tour dates due to illness, he took to the stage at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix for a restarted world tour

The March 19 concert was the Boss's first show since September 3, and Springsteen looked happy, healthy and ready to rock.

The many, many members of the E Street Band appeared on stage one by one, faces familiar to Springsteen fans: drummer Max Weinberg, guitarist (and Scottsdale resident) Nils Lofgren and saxophonist Jake Clemons, nephew of the late E Street member Clarence Clemons.

Then, the Boss took the stage to thunderous applause.

What followed was an incredibly tight two-and-a-half-hour set encompassing 29 songs, in which Springsteen and co. brought out their own hits, stone-cold classics like "Thunder Road," "Dancing in the Dark" and "Born to Run," as well as covers like "Because the Night" and "Twist and Shout."

Springsteen took time during several numbers to do a little crowd work, hitting the corners of the stage to interact with fans, and slapping a few hands up front.

Here are some images of the unforgettable night.

click to enlarge
Springsteen sings with Steven Van Zandt.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
E Street Band vocalist Curtis King takes the stage.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Springsteen tears it up with saxophonist Jake Clemons and drummer Max Weinberg.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
A sold-out crowd for the Boss.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
A legend at work.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Springsteen and the E Street Band tore it up onstage.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Guitarist Steven Van Zandt is a longtime member of the E Street Band.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
The March 19 Bruce Springsteen concert in Phoenix was an unforgettable night with a rock legend.
Neil Schwartz Photography
