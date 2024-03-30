 5 photos from the Eagles' final concerts in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
A look back at the Eagles’ final two Phoenix concerts

With no more U.S. tour dates on the schedule, we're remembering the Eagles' final Phoenix shows on their The Long Goodbye Tour.
March 30, 2024
The Eagles perform at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Jan. 19, 2024.
The Eagles perform at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Jan. 19, 2024. Jim Louvau
The Eagles named their farewell tour The Long Goodbye with good reason.

The classic California rock band announced the goodbye tour back in summer 2023, and since it kicked off in September have played around the country.

The band have announced additions to the calendar a number of times throughout the tour, but with no new dates added in months, and only a handful of European dates left on the schedule, the true end of the tour may be in sight.

Phoenix's Footprint Center hosted two sold-out Eagles concerts on Jan. 19 and 20, and the shows were a fitting farewell to a legendary group: two hours of the band's most beloved hits such as "Hotel California," "Take It Easy" and "Desperado," plus some of the members' solo work, such as Joe Walsh's "Life's Been Good" and Don Henley's "Boys of Summer."

Here's a look back at the Jan. 19 show, the second to last Eagles performance in Phoenix.

click to enlarge
Glenn Frey's son Deacon is touring with the Eagles for the Long Goodbye Tour.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
Joe Walsh of the Eagles.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
Don Henley performed on drums and guitar during the show.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
The Eagles say farewell to a sold-out crowd at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Jim Louvau
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
