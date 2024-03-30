A look back at the Eagles’ final two Phoenix concerts

click to enlarge Glenn Frey's son Deacon is touring with the Eagles for the Long Goodbye Tour. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge Joe Walsh of the Eagles. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge Don Henley performed on drums and guitar during the show. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge The Eagles say farewell to a sold-out crowd at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Jim Louvau

The Eagles named their farewell tour The Long Goodbye with good reason.The classic California rock band announced the goodbye tour back in summer 2023, and since it kicked off in September have played around the country.The band have announced additions to the calendar a number of times throughout the tour, but with no new dates added in months, and only a handful of European dates left on the schedule, the true end of the tour may be in sight.Phoenix's Footprint Center hosted two sold-out Eagles concerts on Jan. 19 and 20, and the shows were a fitting farewell to a legendary group: two hours of the band's most beloved hits such as "Hotel California," "Take It Easy" and "Desperado," plus some of the members' solo work, such as Joe Walsh's "Life's Been Good" and Don Henley's "Boys of Summer."Here's a look back at the Jan. 19 show, the second to last Eagles performance in Phoenix.