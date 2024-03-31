 See 12 photos from Tool’s most recent Phoenix concerts | Phoenix New Times
Tool melted our faces off at their pair of Phoenix concerts

We went to the first night of Tool’s recent Phoenix concerts. Here's what we saw.
March 31, 2024
Maynard James Keenan performs on Feb. 9 at Footprint Center.
Maynard James Keenan performs on Feb. 9 at Footprint Center. Neil Schwartz Photography
This is what we've come to expect at a Tool concert: Maynard James Keenan crouched toward the back of the stage like a restless predator. Eye-popping visuals. Sick drum solos courtesy of Danny Carey. And an electrified crowd who can't get enough of the band.

Tool's shows at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 9 and 10 delivered all that and more.

Your next chance to see Keenan isn't with Tool, but with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle via the Sessanta Tour. In honor of his 60th birthday, Keenan is taking his other two projects plus Primus on a national tour that will include all three bands switching members, playing new and old music and generally having a great time.

The Sessanta Tour has two stops in Phoenix on April 16 and 17 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre; the first night is sold out but tickets are still available for the second show.

Here's a look back at Tool's Feb. 9 show, and for more Phoenix concert info, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
click to enlarge
Danny Carey performed in a Devin Booker jersey.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
The crowd watches with rapt attention.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Guitarist Adam Jones, framed by some of Tool's mesmerizing visuals.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Justin Chancellor on bass.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Keenan lays down a strict no-phones rule during Tool concerts.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Tool concerts are almost as much fun to watch as they are to hear.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Time to rock.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Danny Carey opened the post-intermission part of the set with a searing drum interlude.
Neil Schwartz Photography
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
