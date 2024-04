Tool melted our faces off at their pair of Phoenix concerts

click to enlarge Danny Carey performed in a Devin Booker jersey. Neil Schwartz Photography

This is what we've come to expect at a Tool concert: Maynard James Keenan crouched toward the back of the stage like a restless predator. Eye-popping visuals. Sick drum solos courtesy of Danny Carey. And an electrified crowd who can't get enough of the band.Tool's shows at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 9 and 10 delivered all that and more.Your next chance to see Keenan isn't with Tool, but with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle via the Sessanta Tour. In honor of his 60th birthday, Keenan is taking his other two projects plus Primus on a national tour that will include all three bands switching members, playing new and old music and generally having a great time.The Sessanta Tour has two stops in Phoenix on April 16 and 17 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre; the first night is sold out but tickets are still available for the second show.Here's a look back at Tool's Feb. 9 show, and for more Phoenix concert info, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar