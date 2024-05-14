The Rolling Stones in Phoenix: The legends still know how to put on a show

click to enlarge Mick Jagger performs on May 7 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Neil Schwartz Photography

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones.

Mick Jagger wowed the crowd.

Shredding on 1981 classic "Start Me Up."

At 80, Jagger is still going strong.

The band had a blast all night.

Ron Wood has been a member of The Rolling Stones since the mid-1970s.

Moves like Jagger.

The one, the only, Rolling Stones.

Some concerts disappear from our consciousness before we're even out of the parking lot. Others linger, the spectacle of what we saw and heard drawing us back again and again.It's been a week since The Rolling Stones performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on May 7. The legendary rockers are now the only musical act to perform three times at the stadium, a distinction that inspired the city of Glendale to rename a portion of 95th Avenue to Satisfaction Way in the weeks leading up to the show.The Stones' nearly two-hour set was packed with some of the biggest hits of the 20th century, like "Satisfaction," "Start Me Up" and "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll," along with a few tracks from their 2023 album "Hackney Diamonds," the namesake of the current tour.Here's a look back at the show.