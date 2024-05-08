 Here's the setlist for last night's Rolling Stones concert in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Here’s the setlist for last night’s Rolling Stones concert in Phoenix

The legendary band played some of their greatest hits over the course of nearly two hours.
May 8, 2024
Mick Jagger struts onstage at State Farm Stadium on May 7, 2024.
The Rolling Stones broke a record last night when they became the first musical act to play State Farm Stadium on three separate tours.

The Hackney Diamonds Tour brought the legendary rockers back to town for a nearly two-hour show packed with classic songs and a few new tunes from the latest album, "Hackney Diamonds," placed in the setlist for good measure.

If you missed it, you missed out.

Here's the setlist for the May 7 show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale:

"Start Me Up
"It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)"
"She's So Cold"
"Angry"
"Beast of Burden"
"Monkey Man"
"Mess It Up"
"Tumbling Dice"
"You Can't Always Get What You Want"
"Little T&A"
"Sympathy for the Devil"
"Honky Tonk Women"
"Miss You"
"Gimme Shelter"
"Paint It Black"
"Jumpin' Jack Flash"

Encore:
"Sweet Sounds of Heaven"
"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"
