 Phoenix Footprint Center parking: Pricing, options and more | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Where to park for events at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix

Going to a concert or a basketball game? Here's what you need to know about where to park at Footprint Center.
June 26, 2024
Going to Footprint Center? Here's the parking situation.
Going to Footprint Center? Here's the parking situation. Jennifer Goldberg
Share this:
Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix hosts plenty of events each year, including Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury home games and some of the biggest concerts in town.

This week alone, the arena is hosting musicians The Doobie Brothers on Wednesday and Tim McGraw on Thursday.

That's a lot of people trying to find parking. Here's what you need to know if you're going to park at State Farm Stadium.

Footprint Center parking areas

The Footprint Center Garage is a parking structure attached to the venue. Your other closest options are the Jefferson Street Garage, located at Third and Jefferson streets, or the open-air lot just west of Footprint Center on Jefferson Street.

Around downtown Phoenix, there are a number of parking structures. Street parking is also available.

How much is parking at Footprint Center?

The ParkWhiz website shows available lots near the arena and the charge to prepay and reserve parking. Rates begin at a $15 flat fee.

Downtown Phoenix parking structures slightly farther away from the arena charge varying rates; cost begins at $5 per hour but may be more or may convert to a flat fee during certain special downtown events.

Street parking rates are $1 to $1.50 per hour.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
The Works: A look back at Scottsdale’s infamous nightclub

History & Nostalgia

The Works: A look back at Scottsdale’s infamous nightclub

By Benjamin Leatherman
Iconic Phoenix store Ziggie’s Music has closed, possibly for good

History & Nostalgia

Iconic Phoenix store Ziggie’s Music has closed, possibly for good

By Benjamin Leatherman
André 3000’s fall 2024 tour will stop at Mesa Arts Center in September

Just Announced

André 3000’s fall 2024 tour will stop at Mesa Arts Center in September

By Jennifer Goldberg
Anderson .Paak announces 2024 tour, including Phoenix concert

Just Announced

Anderson .Paak announces 2024 tour, including Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation