Where to park for events at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix

Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix hosts plenty of events each year, including Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury home games and some of the biggest concerts in town.



This week alone, the arena is hosting musicians The Doobie Brothers on Wednesday and Tim McGraw on Thursday.



That's a lot of people trying to find parking. Here's what you need to know if you're going to park at State Farm Stadium.



Footprint Center parking areas

The Footprint Center Garage is a parking structure attached to the venue. Your other closest options are the Jefferson Street Garage, located at Third and Jefferson streets, or the open-air lot just west of Footprint Center on Jefferson Street.



Around downtown Phoenix, there are a number of parking structures. Street parking is also available.

How much is parking at Footprint Center? The ParkWhiz website shows available lots near the arena and the charge to prepay and reserve parking. Rates begin at a $15 flat fee.



Downtown Phoenix parking structures slightly farther away from the arena charge varying rates; cost begins at $5 per hour but may be more or may convert to a flat fee during certain special downtown events.



Street parking rates are $1 to $1.50 per hour.