Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan to play Phoenix on co-headlining tour

The two comedy greats will wrap up a short 2025 tour at Footprint Center.
September 23, 2024
Comedy greats Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are Phoenix-bound.
Comedy greats Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are Phoenix-bound.
Big laughs are headed to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

Comedy heavyweights Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan announced Monday morning a 2025 tour that will take them to 10 arenas in the U.S. and Canada.

The tour will end at Footprint Center in Phoenix on March 28.

Seinfeld said in the announcement, “Jim is one of the best comedians I know. Especially if all you want is to do shows and eat. Can’t wait to hit the road together.“

Tickets for all performances will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

“I will never rest in helping this struggling comedian Jerry Stein-Seinfeld until he is a household name!” Gaffigan joked in the announcement.

The full list of tour dates is below.

January 10, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
January 11, Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre
January 12, Montreal, Bell Centre
January 17, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center
January 18, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center
March 20, Toledo, Ohio, Huntington Center
March 21, Columbus, OhioNationwide Arena
March 22, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
March 27, San Diego, Pechanga Arena
March 28, Phoenix, Footprint Center
