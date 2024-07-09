Blink-182 brought the pop-punk nostalgia to Desert Diamond Arena

click to enlarge Bassist Mark Hoppus. Jim Louvau

Guitarist Tom DeLonge.

Drummer Travis Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was on hand for the show.

Drummer Travis Barker.

Like your older brother's friends who never seem to grow up, Blink-182 brought a high-energy, raucous show to Desert Diamond Arena on July 2.After opening sets by Hot Milk and Pierce the Veil, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker took to the circular stage for what has proved to be the standard lineup of songs on their One More Time tour. Now-classic tunes like "I Miss You," "Rock Show," "Damnit" and "All the Small Things" kept the crowd on their feet for most of the set.Here's a look back at the show.