Blink-182 brought the pop-punk nostalgia to Desert Diamond Arena

The show on July 2 was heavy on the dry humor and classic tunes.
July 9, 2024
Mark Hoppus, foreground, and Travis Barker perform at Desert Diamond Arena on July 2.
Mark Hoppus, foreground, and Travis Barker perform at Desert Diamond Arena on July 2.
Like your older brother's friends who never seem to grow up, Blink-182 brought a high-energy, raucous show to Desert Diamond Arena on July 2.

After opening sets by Hot Milk and Pierce the Veil, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker took to the circular stage for what has proved to be the standard lineup of songs on their One More Time tour. Now-classic tunes like "I Miss You," "Rock Show," "Damnit" and "All the Small Things" kept the crowd on their feet for most of the set.

Here's a look back at the show.
Bassist Mark Hoppus.
Jim Louvau
Guitarist Tom DeLonge.
Jim Louvau
Drummer Travis Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was on hand for the show.
Jim Louvau
Bassist Mark Hoppus.
Jim Louvau
Guitarist Tom DeLonge.
Jim Louvau
Drummer Travis Barker.
Jim Louvau
