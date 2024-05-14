Your guide to Boots in the Park 2004 in Tempe: Tickets, schedule and more

The twice-yearly country music event put on by California-based promoter Activated Events will return to Tempe Beach Park on Saturday. Headliners include Kane Brown, the Tennessee-born singer behind such mega-hits as “Famous Friends” and “Thank God,” and multiplatinum recording artist Lee Brice and North Carolina-based band Parmalee.
In addition to performances, Boots in the Park will also feature a line-dancing tent, art installations and photo ops, a drone show and vendors.
If you're a country music fan interested in attending, here's everything you need to know about Boots in the Park in Tempe on Saturday.
When is Boots in the Park 2024?
Boots in the Park is on Saturday, May 19. Gates open at 2 p.m. and the festival operates until 10 p.m.
Where is Boots in the Park 2024?
The festival will take place at Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.
How much are tickets?
Tickets are available via bootsinthepark.com. General admission is $99 per person plus fees. VIP tickets are $249 per person plus fees and include express entry and the option to bring chairs to designated areas, access to separate viewing areas, private restrooms and other perks.
Is there an age limit?
Boots in the Park is all ages. Children 5 and under are free with a paid adult admission. You must be 21 or older to purchase or consume alcohol. A valid government-issued ID is required.
Boots in the Park 2024 lineup and schedule
Here’s a complete rundown of who’s performing and when at Boots in the Park in Tempe this weekend:
- 2:30 p.m., Dylan Schneider
- 3:45 p.m., Parmalee
- 5:15 p.m., Tyler Hubbard
- 6:45 p.m., Lee Brice
- 8:30 p.m., Kane Brown
Getting there
Tempe Beach Park is located on the northwest corner of Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway. The easiest way to get there is by Valley Metro Rail. It's $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. A stations is located three blocks away at Third Street and Mill Avenue.
Where can I park?
There is no parking available at Tempe Beach Park during the festival. Several parking structures and surface lots are within walking distance. The following spots will be available during the festival (prices vary):
- Hayden Ferry Lakeside Garage, 68E E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
- 201 S. Ash Garage, 201 S. Ash Ave., Tempe
- Tempe Beach Park Surface Lot, 250 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
- Marina Heights Garage: 300 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
Boots in the Park bag policy
Purses and handbags no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches and small backpacks that aren’t larger than 12 inches by 8 inches by 4 inches will be allowed at Boots in the Park.
What to eat and drink
A lineup of food vendors will have a variety of food and drink options available for purchase. Full bars will be selling beer, wine and alcohol to patrons who are 21 and older.
Can I bring in water?
Empty plastic water bottles will be allowed. The festival is selling 20-ounce stainless steel branded water bottles for $20 each. You can buy them online or at the festival.
Other activities
Listening to country tunes won't be the only at Boots in the Park. Lawn games, activations, art installations, photo ops and vendors are also planned. A line-dancing tent will provide space to scoot your boots across a wooden floor.
What items are allowed?
Hats, sunglasses, sealed spray bottles of sunscreen, flags and banners, Standard-size beach towels that are approximately 30 inches by 60 inches, cigarettes and vaping devices, sealed and wrapped tampons, prescription medications in containers with info matching your ID, service animals and small umbrella-style strollers will all be allowed. Chairs are only allowed in designated VIP areas and must be purchased from the festival for $30.
What’s not allowed?
The following items are prohibited at Boots in the Park:
- Umbrellas
- Laptop or tablets
- Blankets
- Wagons
- Strollers
- Illegal substances or drug paraphernalia
- Outside food and beverages
- Frisbees
- Fireworks and explosives
- Firearms, knives or other weaponry
- Laser pointers
- Drones
- Shade structures and tents