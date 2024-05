Childish Gambino’s world tour will stop in Phoenix in September

Childish Gambino is coming back to the Valley.The multi-multi-hyphenate artist (actor, comedian, singer, rapper, writer, director, and producer), whose real name is Donald Glover, announced The New World Tour on Monday, including a Phoenix show.He'll perform at Footprint Center on Sept. 16. WILLOW is the supporting act. It'll be his first show in metro Phoenix since December 2018, when he performed at what was then known as Gila River Arena.Alongside The New World Tour announcement, Gambino surprised fans with the release of "Atavista," an album mostly composed of reimagined versions of songs from his album "3.15.20," plus two new tracks.Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning 10 a.m. on Friday. Fans can also sign up for early access to tickets via the artist presale for all tour dates. American Express cardmembers can purchase tickets before the general public. Presale start and end times will vary by market. Visit the tour website for all presale and general on-sale information.The full list of North American tour dates is below. And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Aug. 11, Oklahoma City, Paycom CenterAug. 12, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile CenterAug. 14, Milwaukee, Fiserv ForumAug. 15, Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein CenterAug. 17, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaAug. 18, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaAug. 20, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints ArenaAug. 21, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterAug. 23, Boston, TD GardenAug. 24, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun ArenaAug. 26, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterAug. 27, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterAug. 29, Washington, D.C., Capital One ArenaAug. 30, Raleigh, N.C., PNC ArenaSept. 1, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaSept. 2, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaSept. 4, Tampa, Fla., Amalie ArenaSept. 5, Sunrise, Fla., Amerant Bank ArenaSept. 7, New Orleans, Smoothie King CenterSept. 8, Houston, Toyota CenterSept. 10, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterSept. 11, Dallas, American Airlines CenterSept. 13, Denver, Ball ArenaSept. 14, Salt Lake City, Delta CenterSept. 18, Los Angeles, Crypto.com ArenaSept. 19, Los Angeles, Crypto.com ArenaSept. 21, San Francisco, Chase CenterSept. 23, Vancouver, Rogers ArenaSept. 24, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterSept. 25, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaSept. 27, Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank SaddledomeSept. 29, Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers PlaceOct. 2, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy CenterOct. 3, Chicago, United Center