Childish Gambino’s world tour will stop in Phoenix in September

Donald Glover's got a new album and a new international tour on the calendar.
May 13, 2024
Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, will return to the Valley in September.
Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, will return to the Valley in September. Courtesy of RCA Records
Childish Gambino is coming back to the Valley.

The multi-multi-hyphenate artist (actor, comedian, singer, rapper, writer, director, and producer), whose real name is Donald Glover, announced The New World Tour on Monday, including a Phoenix show.

He'll perform at Footprint Center on Sept. 16. WILLOW is the supporting act. It'll be his first show in metro Phoenix since December 2018, when he performed at what was then known as Gila River Arena.

Alongside The New World Tour announcement, Gambino surprised fans with the release of "Atavista," an album mostly composed of reimagined versions of songs from his album "3.15.20," plus two new tracks.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning 10 a.m. on Friday. Fans can also sign up for early access to tickets via the artist presale for all tour dates. American Express cardmembers can purchase tickets before the general public. Presale start and end times will vary by market. Visit the tour website for all presale and general on-sale information.

The full list of North American tour dates is below. And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Aug. 11, Oklahoma City, Paycom Center
Aug. 12, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center
Aug. 14, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
Aug. 15, Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
Aug. 17, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 18, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 20, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 21, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 23, Boston, TD Garden
Aug. 24, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 26, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Aug. 27, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Aug. 29, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
Aug. 30, Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena
Sept. 1, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 2, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Sept. 4, Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
Sept. 5, Sunrise, Fla., Amerant Bank Arena
Sept. 7, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
Sept. 8, Houston, Toyota Center
Sept. 10, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Sept. 11, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Sept. 13, Denver, Ball Arena
Sept. 14, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Sept. 16, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Sept. 18, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 19, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 21, San Francisco, Chase Center
Sept. 23, Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Sept. 24, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Sept. 25, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 27, Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 29, Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place
Oct. 2, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 3, Chicago, United Center
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
