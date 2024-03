Megan Thee Stallion brings first headlining tour to Phoenix in June

Wednesday morning, hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion announced her first headlining tour, including a stop in Phoenix.She'll bring the Hot Girl Summer Tour to Footprint Center on June 19. Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla is the supporting act.The three-time Grammy winner's latest song, “HISS,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. “HISS” also became the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, making her the record-holder for the biggest first week for a solo female rap song in history.The presale for Citi cardmembers begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and runs through 10 p.m. on Thursday. Additional presales including an artist Hotties presale will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning at 10 a.m. on the Megan Thee Stallion website The full list of U.S. tour dates is below. For more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar May 14, Minneapolis, Target CenterMay 17, Chicago, United CenterMay 18, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaMay 21, New York, Madison Square GardenMay 22, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterMay 24, Napa, Calif., BottleRock Napa Valley FestivalMay 26, Boston, Boston Calling FestivalMay 28, Baltimore, CFG Bank ArenaMay 30, Memphis, Tenn., FedEx ForumJune 1, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaJune 4, Raleigh, N.C., PNC ArenaJune 6, Hollywood, Fla., Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoJune 8, Tampa, Fla., Amalie ArenaJune 10, New Orleans, Smoothie King CenterJune 11, Dallas, American Airlines CenterJune 13, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterJune 14, Houston, Toyota CenterJune 16, Manchester, Tenn., Bonnaroo Music & Arts FestivalJune 17, Denver, Ball ArenaJune 21, Los Angeles, Crypto.com ArenaJune 22, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden ArenaJuly 27, Washington, D.C., Broccoli City Festival