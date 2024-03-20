Megan Thee Stallion brings first headlining tour to Phoenix in June

Wednesday morning, hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion announced her first headlining tour, including a stop in Phoenix.
She'll bring the Hot Girl Summer Tour to Footprint Center on June 19. Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla is the supporting act.
The three-time Grammy winner's latest song, “HISS,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. “HISS” also became the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, making her the record-holder for the biggest first week for a solo female rap song in history.
The presale for Citi cardmembers begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and runs through 10 p.m. on Thursday. Additional presales including an artist Hotties presale will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning at 10 a.m. on the Megan Thee Stallion website.
The full list of U.S. tour dates is below. For more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
May 14, Minneapolis, Target Center
May 17, Chicago, United Center
May 18, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
May 21, New York, Madison Square Garden
May 22, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
May 24, Napa, Calif., BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
May 26, Boston, Boston Calling Festival
May 28, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
May 30, Memphis, Tenn., FedEx Forum
June 1, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
June 4, Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena
June 6, Hollywood, Fla., Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
June 8, Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
June 10, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
June 11, Dallas, American Airlines Center
June 13, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
June 14, Houston, Toyota Center
June 16, Manchester, Tenn., Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 17, Denver, Ball Arena
June 19, Phoenix, Footprint Center
June 21, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
June 22, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 27, Washington, D.C., Broccoli City Festival