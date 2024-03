Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden add Phoenix concert to 2024 tour

British metal band Iron Maiden announced Monday morning that they have added a brand-new show to the North American leg of The Future Past Tour later this year.They'll stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Oct. 9.It'll be their 17th performance in Phoenix; the first time they visited was in 1981 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and most recently, they played at Footprint Center in 2019.Mongolian rockers The Hu are the supporting act.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Ticketmaster website For more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar The full list of North American Iron Maiden shows is below:Oct. 4, San Diego, North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreOct. 5, Las Vegas, Michelob ULTRA ArenaOct. 8, Los Angeles, Kia ForumOct. 9, Phoenix, Footprint CenterOct. 12, Sacramento, Calif., Aftershock FestivalOct. 14, Portland, Ore., MODA CenterOct. 16, Tacoma, Wash., Tacoma DomeOct. 18, Salt Lake City, Delta CenterOct. 19, Denver, Ball ArenaOct. 22, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy CenterOct. 24, Rosemont, Ill., Allstate ArenaOct. 26, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaOct. 27, Quebec City, Videotron CentreOct. 30, Montreal, Centre BellNov. 1, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterNov. 2, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterNov. 6, Worcester, Mass., DCU CenterNov. 8, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints ArenaNov. 9, Newark, N.J., Prudential CenterNov. 12, Baltimore, CFG Bank ArenaNov. 13, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum CenterNov. 16, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies ArenaNov. 17, San Antonio, Frost Bank Center