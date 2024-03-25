 Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden add Phoenix concert to 2024 tour | Phoenix New Times
Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden add Phoenix concert to 2024 tour

An October gig at Footprint Center is the latest addition to the metal masters' The Future Past Tour.
March 25, 2024
The metal gods of Iron Maiden. John McMurtrie
British metal band Iron Maiden announced Monday morning that they have added a brand-new show to the North American leg of The Future Past Tour later this year.

They'll stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Oct. 9.

It'll be their 17th performance in Phoenix; the first time they visited was in 1981 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and most recently, they played at Footprint Center in 2019.

Mongolian rockers The Hu are the supporting act.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Ticketmaster website.

For more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

The full list of North American Iron Maiden shows is below:

Oct. 4, San Diego, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 5, Las Vegas, Michelob ULTRA Arena
Oct. 8, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
Oct. 9, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Oct. 12, Sacramento, Calif., Aftershock Festival
Oct. 14, Portland, Ore., MODA Center
Oct. 16, Tacoma, Wash., Tacoma Dome
Oct. 18, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Oct. 19, Denver, Ball Arena
Oct. 22, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 24, Rosemont, Ill., Allstate Arena
Oct. 26, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 27, Quebec City, Videotron Centre
Oct. 30, Montreal, Centre Bell
Nov. 1, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 2, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Nov. 6, Worcester, Mass., DCU Center
Nov. 8, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 9, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
Nov. 12, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 13, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
Nov. 16, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
Nov. 17, San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
