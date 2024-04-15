Your guide to Maynard James Keenan's Sessanta concerts in Phoenix

That's the concept behind Sessanta, a musical experience that will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sessanta is the Italian word for 60, and that's how old the Tool frontman will be on Wednesday. To celebrate, he's touring with his bands A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, as well as Primus.
The Sessanta shows feature all three bands on stage at the same time, performing in a round-robin format, as Keenan told Phoenix New Times recently.
Here's everything you need to know if you're attending, including your parking options, what you can and can't bring and what you should do with your phone during the show.
Can I still buy tickets to Sessanta?
Yes. Some tickets from the venue are available for Tuesday and cost between $60.75 for general lawn admission to $164.50. On Wednesday, very few tickets from the venue remain, and they cost between $48.75 and $139.50. Resale tickets are available for both nights as well.
What time should I arrive for the concert?The parking lot at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre opens at 5:30 p.m. Gates are at 6 p.m. The show starts promptly at 7:30 — no openers and no delay. "Be in your seat when the show starts," Keenan says.
How do I get to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre?
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is located at 2121 N. 83rd Ave. in Phoenix, which is south of Encanto Boulevard between 79th and 83rd avenues. As we mentioned, many people will likely use Interstate 10 to get to the venue since it's the most direct route.
If you’re driving from the east Valley or downtown Phoenix: Take the westbound I-10 to the HOV lane exit for 79th Avenue. Head north past McDowell Road and turn left to enter Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre’s parking lot.
If you’re driving from the west Valley: Take I-10 to the exit for 83rd Avenue and then head north and turn right at either Palm Lane or Encanto Boulevard and use the alternate entrances to the venue’s parking lot.
Where is the ride-share area at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre?
If you’re using Uber or Lyft to get to the concert, a pickup/dropoff point is available on Palm Lane on the southwest side of the venue.
How much is parking?
General parking is free and included with a Sessanta ticket.
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre will also offer Premier Parking or EZ-Out Park for $45 per vehicle; Premier Parking is close to the venue, and EZ-Out is farther away but as the name suggests, you'll be able to leave more quickly. Reserved Premier Parking is even closer to the venue and costs $100.
Finally, you can purchase a Fast Lane parking pass for $12 per person in your vehicle.
Parking upgrades must be purchased in advance on the Live Nation website. (Note: A ticket for the concert is not included with any of the upgrades.)
What is the bag policy at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre?
Clear bags, backpacks and totes no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches are allowed inside the venue. You can also bring in small bags and fanny packs no bigger than 6 inches by 9 inches.
What else can or can’t I bring into Sessanta in Phoenix?
Concertgoers can bring a factory-sealed bottle of water up to a gallon. Blankets, e-cigarettes, vape pens and cameras without a detachable lens are also allowed. Non-aerosol sunscreen and bug spray are permitted. You can also bring a blanket if you're sitting on the lawn.
Leave any weapons, alcohol, glass containers, selfie sticks, laser pointers, fireworks or outside food or beverages (other than a sealed bottle of water) at home as they’re all forbidden at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
How do I pay for things at the show?Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is a cashless venue. Bring a debit or credit card.
What's the cellphone policy?Maynard James Keenan is adamant that people put their phones away for the duration of the show, and security will ask rule-breakers to leave. If the policy is generally followed, Keenan usually allows the audience to film or photograph one song at the end of the night.
What can I expect at security?
Security staff will use metal detectors or conduct physical pat-downs at each entrance. All bags will also be subject to inspection at the discretion of the staff.
Are VIP experiences available at Sessanta?
Yes, several. The VIP Upgrade costs $139 and grants access to a private club with bar and private restrooms, along with premier parking.
The Oasis Lawn Lounge features exclusive access to a private cash bar, sightlines to the stage and personalized service. The cost is $25. Deck Access also costs $25 and includes access to the general admission deck and the luxury of a private bar. There’s also the Casino Arizona VIP Lounge offering exclusive bars, private restrooms and a private entrance. Entry is $99 per person.
All the upgrades must be purchased in advance and are available on the Live Nation website. (Note: A separate ticket for the concert is required for all options.)
What other amenities are available?For those who will be sitting on the lawn, blanket rentals are $20 and chair rentals are $15. Both must be reserved in advance on the Live Nation website.
What songs will be on the Sessanta setlist?
As we said earlier, the three bands will take turns playing songs. In the Sessanta shows so far, this has been the setlist. Songs are attributed to the original performing band and the list doesn't reflect when members of one band might play a songs with another band.
"The Package," A Perfect Circle
"Disillusioned," A Perfect Circle
"The Contrarian," A Perfect Circle
"Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers," Primus
"Too Many Puppies," Primus
"Sgt. Baker," Primus
"Follow the Fool," Primus
"Galileo," Puscifer
"Tiny Monsters," Puscifer
"Indigo Children," Puscifer
"Jerry Was a Race Car Driver," Primus
"My Name Is Mud," Primus
"Over the Electric Grapevine, Primus
"Postulous," Puscifer
"Momma Sed," Puscifer
"Bullet Train to Iowa," Puscifer
The Underwhelming," Puscifer
"The Hollow," A Perfect Circle
"So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish," A Perfect Circle
"Weak and Powerless," A Perfect Circle
"The Outsider," A Perfect Circle
"The Humbling River," Puscifer
"The Remedy," Puscifer
"The Noose," A Perfect Circle
"Judith," A Perfect Circle
"Southbound Pachyderm," Primus
"Kindred," A Perfect Circle
"No Angel," Puscifer
"Pablo's Hippos," Primus
"Grand Canyon," Puscifer