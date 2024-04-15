 Phoenix Rolling Stones tickets: Prices, availability | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Rolling Stones in Glendale on May 7: How to get tickets

The rock legends return to the Valley next month. Here's what you need to know about snagging a seat.
April 15, 2024
The Rolling Stones' last Phoenix concert was in 2019.
The Rolling Stones' last Phoenix concert was in 2019. Jim Louvau
Share this:
The Rolling Stones' upcoming concert on May 7 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale is one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

This will be the first Rolling Stones concert in metro Phoenix since 2019. This time, the Stones are touring to promote their latest album, "Hackney Diamonds."

Here's how to get tickets.

Phoenix Rolling Stones ticket prices, availability

As of Monday morning, SeatGeek still has box office tickets for sale. Prices range from $63 for upper-deck seating to $1,153 for placement right in front of the stage. Other options include seats for about $143 for lower-level tickets and $343 for field tickets.

Ticketmaster has a number of resale tickets available. Cost begins at $72 for upper-deck seats and goes as high as $1,165 for floor seats near the stage.

As always, a number of taxes and fees will make these prices noticeably higher.

Ticket scams are common in local Facebook groups, and people looking to attend the Rolling Stones concert should be extremely wary when people post trying to sell their tickets, often under the guise of no longer being able to attend.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor of Phoenix New Times where she oversees the Best of Phoenix, as well as writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. Before that, she worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan on life, music and turning 60

Music Features

Tool’s Maynard James Keenan on life, music and turning 60

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Maynard James Keenan's Sessanta concerts in Phoenix

Touring Artists

Your guide to Maynard James Keenan's Sessanta concerts in Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your ultimate guide to Alice Cooper's Coopstock 2024 in Mesa

Things to Do

Your ultimate guide to Alice Cooper's Coopstock 2024 in Mesa

By Benjamin Leatherman
Here's when Glendale venue Westside Blues, Jazz and More is reopening

Openings & Closings

Here's when Glendale venue Westside Blues, Jazz and More is reopening

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation