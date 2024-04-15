The Rolling Stones in Glendale on May 7: How to get tickets

This will be the first Rolling Stones concert in metro Phoenix since 2019. This time, the Stones are touring to promote their latest album, "Hackney Diamonds."
Here's how to get tickets.
Phoenix Rolling Stones ticket prices, availabilityAs of Monday morning, SeatGeek still has box office tickets for sale. Prices range from $63 for upper-deck seating to $1,153 for placement right in front of the stage. Other options include seats for about $143 for lower-level tickets and $343 for field tickets.
Ticketmaster has a number of resale tickets available. Cost begins at $72 for upper-deck seats and goes as high as $1,165 for floor seats near the stage.
As always, a number of taxes and fees will make these prices noticeably higher.
Ticket scams are common in local Facebook groups, and people looking to attend the Rolling Stones concert should be extremely wary when people post trying to sell their tickets, often under the guise of no longer being able to attend.