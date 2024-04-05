 Country music star Colt Ford suffers heart attack after Gilbert show | Phoenix New Times
Country music star Colt Ford suffers heart attack after Gilbert show

The musician is currently being treated in a Mesa hospital.
April 5, 2024
Country artist Colt Ford.
Country artist Colt Ford. Goldy
Country artist Colt Ford suffered a heart attack after a Thursday night performance at a Valley bar, according to his publicist.

The musician had finished at show at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in downtown Gilbert before symptoms began.

He is currently under care in the intensive care unit at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa.

The 54-year-old star is a multi-platinum singer-songwriter hailing from Athens, Georgia. Along with several No. 1 hits, he originally recorded Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem,” which has garnered over 927 million worldwide streams.

Ford had shows scheduled for Friday night in Nevada and Saturday night at the Wake the Lake Country Festival in Lake Havasu City in western Arizona.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
