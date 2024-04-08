Sorry, Phoenix. Lauryn Hill canceled her concert again

Color us not surprised.
Lauryn Hill's upcoming Phoenix concert, scheduled for Wednesday at Footprint Center, was just canceled.
The event is now gone from the Footprint Center website. A notice on the Ticketmaster website reads, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days."
The show this week was a rescheduled concert from the original date. Hill was supposed to appear at Footprint Center on Nov. 14, but that date was postponed the evening before the event.
At that time, no refunds were given, and the new date was not announced until February.
Hill has a reputation for postponing and canceling shows, and ruffled some feathers in November when she told a Los Angeles crowd that they were lucky she even made it to the stage.
Hill was touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." As of now, the only two shows remaining on Ticketmaster are an Ontario, California show with no date, and a postponed show in Huntsville, Alabama.