Who’s on your sex playlist? Probably The Weeknd and Drake

A recent study has revealed which musicians' songs most frequently appear on people's sex playlists, and The Weeknd is at the top of the list.
The research, conducted by sexual wellness site Bedbible, used Spotify’s Playlist Miner tool to identify the top songs and artists that are featured the most across playlists that included keywords such as "sex," "intimate" and "seductive."
Abel Tesfaye, more commonly known as The Weeknd, was far and away the top featured artist on sex-related playlists. His tracks showed up 1,934 times, almost 1,000 times more than Drake, who second on the list with 963 appearances.
The Weeknd's songs "Often" and "The Hills" were the most common and second most common tracks on the searched playlists, respectively.
The rest of the top 10 artists are Chris Brown, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Two Feet, Trey Songz, Doja Cat, Summer Walker and Chase Atlantic.
Rihanna appeared a high number of times in playlists that included keywords such as "sexy," "sexual" and "make love," while Taylor Swift songs most often showed up in playlists related to "romance," "love" and "make love," indicating people favor her music for loving and romantic moments, according to the study.
"Music has the unique ability to elevate our senses, making it the perfect tool to incorporate into sensual moments. However, cultivating the perfect playlist is important to avoid mood-ruining or uncomfortable songs," a Bedbible spokesperson said in a press release. "Listening to music in the bedroom is a great way to create an intimate and romantic experience with your partner."