 A new study reveals the most popular musicians on sex playlists | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

Who’s on your sex playlist? Probably The Weeknd and Drake

A new study shows which artists appear the most often on sex-related Spotify playlists.
December 27, 2023
Everyone's getting down to the music of The Weeknd, apparently.
Everyone's getting down to the music of The Weeknd, apparently. Republic Records
Share this:
A recent study has revealed which musicians' songs most frequently appear on people's sex playlists, and The Weeknd is at the top of the list.

The research, conducted by sexual wellness site Bedbible, used Spotify’s Playlist Miner tool to identify the top songs and artists that are featured the most across playlists that included keywords such as "sex," "intimate" and "seductive."

Abel Tesfaye, more commonly known as The Weeknd, was far and away the top featured artist on sex-related playlists. His tracks showed up 1,934 times, almost 1,000 times more than Drake, who second on the list with 963 appearances.
click to enlarge
Here are the top 10 artists on sex-related playlists.
Bedbible


The Weeknd's songs "Often" and "The Hills" were the most common and second most common tracks on the searched playlists, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 artists are Chris Brown, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Two Feet, Trey Songz, Doja Cat, Summer Walker and Chase Atlantic.

Rihanna appeared a high number of times in playlists that included keywords such as "sexy," "sexual" and "make love," while Taylor Swift songs most often showed up in playlists related to "romance," "love" and "make love," indicating people favor her music for loving and romantic moments, according to the study.

"Music has the unique ability to elevate our senses, making it the perfect tool to incorporate into sensual moments. However, cultivating the perfect playlist is important to avoid mood-ruining or uncomfortable songs," a Bedbible spokesperson said in a press release. "Listening to music in the bedroom is a great way to create an intimate and romantic experience with your partner."
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

The 10 most satanic metal bands of all time

Lists

The 10 most satanic metal bands of all time

By Alex Distefano
Here’s what the Phoenix rave scene looked like in the ’90s

Photos

Here’s what the Phoenix rave scene looked like in the ’90s

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use that holiday gift card on these great music-related books

Lists

Use that holiday gift card on these great music-related books

By Tom Reardon
Your ultimate guide to EDM festival Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm

Things to Do

Your ultimate guide to EDM festival Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation