 Why Paul McCartney’s dog wears ASU collar in Easter Instagram post | Phoenix New Times
Why Paul McCartney’s dog wears ASU collar in Easter Instagram post

The ex-Beatles' dog is repping the maroon and gold. We figured out why.
April 1, 2024
The legendary Sir Paul McCartney performs at Talking Stick Resort Arena on June 26, 2019.
The legendary Sir Paul McCartney performs at Talking Stick Resort Arena on June 26, 2019. Melissa Fossum
Paul McCartney has 4.3 million Instagram followers, but we suspect not many noticed an interesting detail in a recent post.

"Happy times for all you Bunnies! 🐰 - Paul," read the ex-Beatle's March 31 post in a nod to the Easter holiday.

The accompanying photo pictured a black dog staring at a small rabbit sculpture.

But our eyes immediately went to the dog's collar, which bore the Arizona State University colors, logo and team name.

Yes, McCartney's dog was wearing a Sun Devils collar.
Instagram

Now, McCartney does have some history in the state: He and his wife at the time, Linda, bought a ranch near Tucson in 1979. They spent part of the year there until Linda died of cancer in 1998. McCartney still owns the ranch.

But the answer to why his dog is repping ASU lies with his current and third wife, Nancy Shevell.

Shevell is an ASU graduate. She earned a business degree in the early 1980s. Mystery solved.

And if you want to get your own four-legged friend a similar accessory, there are plenty to choose from here.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
