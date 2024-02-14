Music News Billboard names Phoenix’s Rebel Lounge best small venue in the U.S. The magazine called it "ground zero for Phoenix's budding music scene." By Jennifer Goldberg February 14, 2024 The Rebel Lounge in central Phoenix. The Rebel Lounge's Facebook

[ { "name": "Editor Picks", "component": "16759093", "insertPoint": "4", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "17980324", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content", "component": "16759092", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "17980324", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 24 },{ "name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content", "component": "16759094", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 24 } ]





The Rebel Lounge won the award for Best Venue Under 500-Capacity.



The magazine stated, "This desert oasis of brick, steel and rust has long served as an important tour stop for developing bands traveling Interstate 10. Housed in what used to be the Mason Jar nightclub, The Rebel Lounge is managed by Pskyo Steve Presents owner Stephen Chilton and serves as ground zero for Phoenix's budding music scene with nearly nightly bookings and a loyal following of local supporters."



Chilton, who bought the building and opened The Rebel Lounge in 2015, tells Phoenix New Times, "It's a pretty unbelievable list of venues to be included with, especially considering we are by far the smallest venue on the list. I think it says a lot about the great team and staff we have and the reputation they have built with artists over the years."



One of those artists is Chrome Rhino, a local indie rock band, who called the honor "well-deserved."



"It's definitely one of the venues that new local groups aspire to play at — they have many local shows and are so supportive of the local scene. We've had the privilege to play there a couple times and it's always the best experience with amazing sound and great vibes," they say.



The Rebel Lounge is popular with concertgoers as well as artists. It's won

click to enlarge Stephen "Psyko Steve" Chilton is the man behind The Rebel Lounge. Meagan Mastriani

Joe Maier, a local music expert, blogger and concert photographer who creates content as Every Show Joe, says, "My first show there was within a week or two of opening, seeing Bad Cop/Bad Cop. I was blown away by what (Chilton) did with The Mason Jar on first impression. Since then, I have seen some fantastic shows ranging from our local Authority Zero celebrating 25 years there to the first time I discovered Jeff Rosenstock to both AJJ's "The Bible 2" release shows. I love the staff there; they are always so accommodating, and many I call friends. It's one of my favorite places to go see a show and photograph shows, and it's super-awesome to see them recognized this way!"







Former KWSS radio personality Dani Cutler says that The Rebel Lounge is a place that she misses now that she's relocated to the East Coast.



"As someone who remembers Rebel Lounge when it was The Mason Jar, I can only say great things about Rebel Lounge and Psyko Steve," she says. "From the lineups to the sound, and the support of local and national independent acts, it’s a place where you know you will have a great night. Everyone there takes pride in what they do, and this best venue listing from Billboard is a testament to that." Billboard magazine released its 2024 list of the top music venues on Tuesday, and one of the winners is a beloved Phoenix space.The Rebel Lounge won the award for Best Venue Under 500-Capacity.The magazine stated, "This desert oasis of brick, steel and rust has long served as an important tour stop for developing bands traveling Interstate 10. Housed in what used to be the Mason Jar nightclub, The Rebel Lounge is managed by Pskyo Steve Presents owner Stephen Chilton and serves as ground zero for Phoenix's budding music scene with nearly nightly bookings and a loyal following of local supporters."Chilton, who bought the building and opened The Rebel Lounge in 2015, tells Phoenix New Times, "It's a pretty unbelievable list of venues to be included with, especially considering we are by far the smallest venue on the list. I think it says a lot about the great team and staff we have and the reputation they have built with artists over the years."One of those artists is Chrome Rhino, a local indie rock band, who called the honor "well-deserved.""It's definitely one of the venues that new local groups aspire to play at — they have many local shows and are so supportive of the local scene. We've had the privilege to play there a couple times and it's always the best experience with amazing sound and great vibes," they say.The Rebel Lounge is popular with concertgoers as well as artists. It's won Best Rock Club in Phoenix New Times' annual Best of Phoenix Readers' choice poll the last two years, along with a number of other Best of Phoenix awards Joe Maier, a local music expert, blogger and concert photographer who creates content as Every Show Joe, says, "My first show there was within a week or two of opening, seeing Bad Cop/Bad Cop. I was blown away by what (Chilton) did with The Mason Jar on first impression. Since then, I have seen some fantastic shows ranging from our local Authority Zero celebrating 25 years there to the first time I discovered Jeff Rosenstock to both AJJ's "The Bible 2" release shows. I love the staff there; they are always so accommodating, and many I call friends. It's one of my favorite places to go see a show and photograph shows, and it's super-awesome to see them recognized this way!" Upcoming concerts at The Rebel Lounge include Evan Dando of The Lemonheads doing a solo show on Feb. 25; local industrial band There Is No Us with Grey Daze , Bury The Darkness and Jane N The Jungle on March 9; and Wheatus with Gabrielle Serbenz and Sliced Limes on March 27. In addition to live shows, The Rebel Lounge also hosts events such as the Ghost Poetry Show and Emo Night PHX, making it a popular and vibrant nightspot most days of the week.Former KWSS radio personality Dani Cutler says that The Rebel Lounge is a place that she misses now that she's relocated to the East Coast."As someone who remembers Rebel Lounge when it was The Mason Jar, I can only say great things about Rebel Lounge and Psyko Steve," she says. "From the lineups to the sound, and the support of local and national independent acts, it’s a place where you know you will have a great night. Everyone there takes pride in what they do, and this best venue listing from Billboard is a testament to that."