Puscifer announces two new albums debuting in March

The recordings are of Maynard James Keenan's 50th birthday concert and a recent Prescott show.
February 5, 2024
Puscifer just announced two new live albums.
Puscifer just announced two new live albums. Travis Shinn
Maynard James Keenan's band Puscifer took to social media Monday morning to announce not one, but two albums coming out in March.
The cover of Puscifer's upcoming live album recorded in Prescott.
Puscifer

First up is the "Global Probing" live album, which is scheduled to debut on March 1. The tracks on the album were recorded at the final show of Puscifer's 2022 "Existential Reckoning Tour" at Prescott's Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. It'll be available as a CD/Blu-ray, plus a number of limited-edition vinyl variants, including clear green with black smoke, glow in the dark, silver swirl and clear with red and black smoke (the latter is a Puscifer website exclusive).

Later in the month, on March 22, Puscifer will release "Cinquanta — A 50th Birthday Celebration for Maynard James Keenan." The double album is a recording of Keenan's 50th birthday concert on May 10, 2014, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles where Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Failure shared the stage and performed each other’s classic songs, including “The Humbling River,” “Weak and Powerless,” and “The Nurse Who Loved Me.” The 20-track collection will be available as a two-CD set, and in a variety of double-vinyl limited editions, including white and blue swirl, clear blue with white, clear blue with red and pink, clear blue with gold (a Revolver magazine exclusive), and opaque white with blue (a Puscifer website exclusive).

Preorders for both albums have begun on the Puscifer website.

Cinquanta was Maynard James Keenan's one-night-only 50th birthday show.
Puscifer
In April, Puscifer, along with Keenan's band A Perfect Circle and Primus, will embark on a concert tour in honor of Keenan's 60th birthday. The "Sessanta Tour" will stop in Phoenix on April 16 and 17 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in west Phoenix. April 17 is sold out, but resale tickets are available. Standard admission seats are still available for April 16.

And in case you need even more Maynard James Keenan, Tool is performing at Footprint Center this Friday and Saturday. Friday night is sold out with resale tickets available, and Saturday still has standard admission tickets available.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

