15 concerts you can see so far with Lawnie Pass at Talking Stick

Disturbed, March 2

50 Cent, March 3

UFEST, April 26

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, May 24

Avril Lavigne, June 2

Alanis Morissette, June 9

Caifanes and Café Tacvba, June 11

New Kids On The Block, July 9

Niall Horan, July 31

Limp Bizkit, Aug. 16

Sammy Hagar, Aug. 20

Thirty Seconds to Mars, Sept. 1

Creed, Sept. 4

Train and REO Speedwagon, Sept. 11

Bush, Sept. 14

Live Nation's Lawnie Pass, the annual promotion that gets concertgoers into a wide range of shows for one flat rate, has returned for 2024.It's now available for concerts at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in West Phoenix. For $239 per person, you get one lawn ticket to all included shows, general admission parking and fast-lane entry to parking.In 2023, the Lawnie Pass covered 27 shows at the venue. Not all concerts have been announced for 2024, but as of right now, the pass includes:Any Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre show that does not offer lawn seating is not included, most notably Maynard James Keenan's Sessanta birthday shows featuring Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus.The Lawnie Pass is available for a limited time, and can be ordered here