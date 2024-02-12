 15 concerts you can see with Lawnie Pass at Phoenix's Talking Stick | Phoenix New Times
15 concerts you can see so far with Lawnie Pass at Talking Stick

See a wide range of shows at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre with the annual promotion, now on sale.
February 12, 2024
Live Nation's Lawnie Pass already includes more than a dozen Phoenix shows, including 50 Cent in March.
Live Nation's Lawnie Pass already includes more than a dozen Phoenix shows, including 50 Cent in March. Gwendolyn Lee/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr
Live Nation's Lawnie Pass, the annual promotion that gets concertgoers into a wide range of shows for one flat rate, has returned for 2024.

It's now available for concerts at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in West Phoenix. For $239 per person, you get one lawn ticket to all included shows, general admission parking and fast-lane entry to parking.

In 2023, the Lawnie Pass covered 27 shows at the venue. Not all concerts have been announced for 2024, but as of right now, the pass includes:
  • Disturbed, March 2
  • 50 Cent, March 3
  • UFEST, April 26
  • A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, May 24
  • Avril Lavigne, June 2
  • Alanis Morissette, June 9
  • Caifanes and Café Tacvba, June 11
  • New Kids On The Block, July 9
  • Niall Horan, July 31
  • Limp Bizkit, Aug. 16
  • Sammy Hagar, Aug. 20
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars,  Sept. 1
  • Creed, Sept. 4
  • Train and REO Speedwagon, Sept. 11
  • Bush, Sept. 14

Any Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre show that does not offer lawn seating is not included, most notably Maynard James Keenan's Sessanta birthday shows featuring Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus.

The Lawnie Pass is available for a limited time, and can be ordered here.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

