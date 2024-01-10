Your guide to the Eagles concerts in Phoenix: tickets, parking, security





But California rock legends have declared that their "The Long Goodbye" tour is indeed their final tour, and Phoenix music fans have responded by selling out two arena shows.



Here's everything you need to know if you're heading to the Eagles concerts in downtown Phoenix.



When are the Eagles concerts at Footprint Center?

The Eagles are scheduled to perform at Footprint Center on Jan. 19 and 20.



Can I still buy tickets to the Eagles concerts at Footprint Center?

A limited number of tickets are available starting around $500, or tickets are available from resellers.



When do the Eagles concerts at Footprint Center start?

Doors open to the general public at 6;30 p.m. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. The opening act both nights is Steely Dan.



Where is Footprint Center and how do I get there?

Footprint Center is located at 201 E. Jefferson St. in downtown Phoenix. The closest freeway exits off the Interstate 10 are Washington St./Jefferson St. or Seventh St.



Where can I park at Footprint Center for the Eagles concerts?

You can park in the adjacent parking structure at First and Madison streets, but there are many other parking lots and structures within a 10-minute walk of the venue, each with varying fees. For additional questions, call the parking hotline at 602-514-8472.



A better option may be to take the Valley Metro Rail to the concert; your ticket acts as a pass for a free ride to and from the venue.



Where can I hang out before and after the Eagles concerts?

Downtown Phoenix has a bevy of restaurants, bars and clubs to choose from. Take a peek at our



What is the bag policy at Footprint Center?

No backpacks or large purses are allowed. Small purses and fanny packs will be searched.



How can I pay for things at the concert? Footprint Center is a cashless venue. If you want food or drinks, bring a credit or debit card.



What can I expect at security?

What songs will I hear at the Eagles concerts?

The setlists for each show on the tour are incredibly similar, though not identical. Here's the setlist for the band's Jan. 6 show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.; Phoenix fans will hear most, if not all of these songs, next week:"Seven Bridges Road""Take It Easy""One of These Nights""Lyin' Eyes""Best of My Love""New Kid in Town""Witchy Woman""Peaceful Easy Feeling""Tequila Sunrise""In the City""I Can't Tell You Why""Take It to the Limit""Life's Been Good""Already Gone""The Boys of Summer""Funk #49""Life in the Fast Lane""Hotel California"Encore:"Rocky Mountain Way""Desperado""Heartache Tonight"